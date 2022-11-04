New Music This Week: Ciara, Kaash Paige, And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the first week of November, several of your favorite artists have been releasing some amazing new music just in time for the weekend.

Today, Ciara returns with an addition to “Better Thangs,” which initially featured Summer Walker. Her remix includes the up-and-coming rapper, GloRilla. Earlier this week, Dej Loaf shared the new track “Harpo (Who Dis Woman),” Coco Jones linked up with the legendary Babyface for the “Simple” music video, and Kaash Paige dropped the visual for her latest single “Doubted Me,” co-produced by Childish Major and Sonic Major. Our list also includes a collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage, music from Chris Brown, 9th Wonder, Lecrae, and more.

Take a look at this week’s new releases below.