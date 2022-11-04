New Music This Week: Ciara, Kaash Paige, And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the first week of November, several of your favorite artists have been releasing some amazing new music just in time for the weekend.
Today, Ciara returns with an addition to “Better Thangs,” which initially featured Summer Walker. Her remix includes the up-and-coming rapper, GloRilla. Earlier this week, Dej Loaf shared the new track “Harpo (Who Dis Woman),” Coco Jones linked up with the legendary Babyface for the “Simple” music video, and Kaash Paige dropped the visual for her latest single “Doubted Me,” co-produced by Childish Major and Sonic Major. Our list also includes a collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage, music from Chris Brown, 9th Wonder, Lecrae, and more.
Take a look at this week’s new releases below.
Babyface & Coco Jones – “Simple”
Tuesday (Nov. 1), Babyface returned with the latest offering from his album, the official music video for “Simple,” which features singer and Bel-Air
star Coco Jones. Watch it HERE
Chris Brown – “Hear Me”
Earlier this week, Brown released the loose track “Hear Me.” Listen to it HERE
Dej Loaf – “Harpo (Who Dis Woman)”
Fresh off the release of last month’s “Pop Out,” Dej Loaf dropped a new song titled “Harpo (Who Dis Woman).” Listen to it HERE
Ciara ft. Summer Walker and GloRilla – “Better Thangs” (Remix)
Today, Ciara drops the remix to the Summer Walker-assisted “Better Thangs,” which includes the addition of GloRilla. Check it out HERE
Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’
After a brief pushback, Drake and 21 Savage share their highly-anticipated collaborative album Her Loss
. Stream the entire project HERE
Kaash Paige – “Doubted Me”
Kaash Paige dropped the visual for her latest single “Doubted Me,” co-produced by Childish Major and Sonic Major. Check it out HERE
Lute – “Finding Self”
At the beginning of the month, the Dreamville emcee returned to share the latest offering from his album, the official visual for “Finding Self.” Watch it HERE
Lecrae – ‘Church Clothes 4’
Christian rap star Lecrae shares the fourth installment of his Church Clothes
franchise. Stream the album HERE
Mac Phipps – ‘Son of the City’
The New Orleans legend drops his new album Son of the City
, which includes appearances from Curren$y, 3D Na’tee, Fiend, Dee-1, and more. Listen to it HERE
9th Wonder – ‘Zion VII’
The North Carolina super-producer releases the 30-track album Zion VII
. The mostly-instrumental project features Swank, King Draft, The Jack Moves, and more. Stream in HERE
Tempest – “Heathens”
Tempest releases the new song and video for “Heathens.” Watch it HERE
