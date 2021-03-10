A Women’s History Month Round-Up of New Music By Black Women

It’s Women’s History Month and the month-long celebration gives us a chance to acknowledge the mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, cousins, and friends who have made significant contributions to history, culture, and society.
Observed annually every March since 1987, it goes without saying that women have been at the forefront of history-making moments way before then—in the United States and aboard. With crises, a full-blown pandemic, and culture vultures surrounding us from all sides, this year’s theme is all about persevering through the challenging times we’re experiencing.
In alignment with the National Women’s History Alliance, this round-up is specifically to highlight Black women artists who have new music for us to enjoy and who refuse to be silenced. Check out 10 new releases below.
Kevin L. Clark is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer and curates ESSENCE’s The Playlist. Follow him @KevitoClark.
Blessed with an inimitable voice and a varying degree of contemporary sounds, RENÉ is an emerging talent who has let loose a string of hit jams that have been picked up by the likes of V Magazine, Hunger, and Solange’s Saint Heron. Her new single, “Better U,” is a cathartic and ambitious song that goes straight for the jugular off the bat. Epitomizing genre fluidity, RENÉ will not be defined by one particular style or sound.
Citing the sounds of Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Amy Winehouse as early influences, Iyamah (pronounced “I-yam-ah”) brings the Motherland to her upcoming single, “More.” Featuring Coops and backed by support from tastemakers like Phil Taggart and BBC Radio 1, this Brighton original showcases her soaring vocals and captivating charisma which invites us to learn more about this neo-soul/hip-hop-loving artist on the rise.
Lavaud, a British-Mauritian singer-songwriter, has the distinction of being part of a diverse nation. With accolades from the MOBO Awards (“Next Up”) and a U.S. Top 20 hit with her last single, “Deep,” she continues to shake the table with next release called “Oh My.” A sensual, Afro-flavored R&B jam, which features Reekado Banks, Lavaud displays her slick talk, effortlessly shifting from English and French, and makes this alt-number one to connect to ASAP.
A certified fresh artist to watch, Dee Gatti follows up last year’s “Caught Up” and “Chances” with the impressive “Clear My Mind.” Her much-anticipated debut, Just Called To Say, which is out later this year, is an R&B lovers dream. Ready to make another leap in her journey as an artist, this Fort Worth, Texas champion is working tirelessly to establish a rich connection with her budding fanbase and beautifully expressive sounds.
Chicago’s own Mother Nature is a rap duo that have been impressive with their display of conscious and cool lyricism. Backed by fellow musical heroes such as Jamila Woods, Oshun, and The Free Nationals, Mother Nature’s “CLOUDZ” is another buzzworthy song that will make this year’s Women’s History Month one to remember. With SZNZ on the way this spring, this Sir Michael Rocks-featuring cut is a solid tease of what’s to come once the weather changes.
Motown backed Asiahn has already made heads turn with her latest EP, The Interlude, but that is not enough for the rising R&B singer-songwriter. The five-track project, which features lead singles “Gucci Frames” and “Get Away,” is getting the orchestral treatment. “The Interlude” finds the three-time Grammy Award nominated “artist to watch” exploding with excitement, and you can help be a part of history by celebrating one of music’s most in-demand creatives.
Joyce Wrice is arguably one of my favorite artists in R&B. Her voice is a cherished gift and with us already deep into 2021’s bag, the Japanese-American singer is ready for the big time with her debut 14-track LP, Overgrown. “Must Be Nice,” her star-turning collaboration with Maségo, is a slick number that showcases the sonic chemistry between these two R&B savants. Watch as everyone in the country starts loving Joyce Wrice and that would be a wonderful sight to see.
Nigerian Afropop star Teni The Entertainer has been a force to be reckoned with for the last three years. Now, as she readies her debut album, this labor of love is finally able to be digested by the masses. “For You,” which finds the versatile artist collaborating with Davido, is shaping up to be one of the best songs off of Wondaland. Viral videos and trending topics aside, Teni is slated to breakout of the Afropop scene and splash big in the U.S. this year, which is great for Women’s History Month.
When you get mad love from the likes of Jamz Supernova (BBC 1XTRA), Amber Navran (Moonchild), and Rob Bruce (Capital XTRA), the rest of the world is sure to follow. South London’s own BINA. is amazing and with her neo-soul/jazz/hip-hop infused sounds soon to hit airwaves in the U.S., the buzz can only grow throughout the music-loving community. If you’re into unique sounds and styles, then BINA. is an artist to strive to listen to as soon as possible.
When you’ve written over 14 singles that have reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, three of which went number one, it is safe to say that your next project is hotly anticipated. Starrah, a singer-songwriter from Delaware, is stepping further into her truth with The Longest Interlude. Due out in a few weeks — and powered by the lead single “How It Goes” — Starrah has the music world’s attention with this one. Buoyed by an impressive list of collaborators, the multi-talented singer-songwriter has Nile Rodgers, James Blake, and Skrillex slated to be included in her forthcoming effort.