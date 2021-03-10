A Women’s History Month Round-Up of New Music By Black Women

It’s Women’s History Month and the month-long celebration gives us a chance to acknowledge the mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, cousins, and friends who have made significant contributions to history, culture, and society.

Observed annually every March since 1987, it goes without saying that women have been at the forefront of history-making moments way before then—in the United States and aboard. With crises, a full-blown pandemic, and culture vultures surrounding us from all sides, this year’s theme is all about persevering through the challenging times we’re experiencing.

In alignment with the National Women’s History Alliance, this round-up is specifically to highlight Black women artists who have new music for us to enjoy and who refuse to be silenced. Check out 10 new releases below.

