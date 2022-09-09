New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, Coi Leray, John Legend And More

Happy Friday, folks. The best day of the week has arrived once again, and some of the top acts in hip-hop and R&B are back with some new music for your listening pleasure.

Today, Dreamville’s Ari Lennox shares her highly-anticipated second studio album titled age/sex/location, which has guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey, and Summer Walker. Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped off the remix to “Plan B” featuring the legendary Lil’ Kim and the video for “Ungrateful,” John Legend released a new album, and Bryson Tiller came back with his latest single, “Outside.” Our list of new music also includes songs from Coi Leray, YG, GloRilla, and more.

Check out this week’s roundup of new releases below.