New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, Coi Leray, John Legend And More

Happy Friday, folks. The best day of the week has arrived once again, and some of the top acts in hip-hop and R&B are back with some new music for your listening pleasure.
Today, Dreamville’s Ari Lennox shares her highly-anticipated second studio album titled age/sex/location, which has guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey, and Summer Walker. Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped off the remix to “Plan B” featuring the legendary Lil’ Kim and the video for “Ungrateful,” John Legend released a new album, and Bryson Tiller came back with his latest single, “Outside.” Our list of new music also includes songs from Coi Leray, YG, GloRilla, and more.
Check out this week’s roundup of new releases below.
01
Ari Lennox – ‘age/sex/location’
.
02
Coi Leray – “Fly Sh*t”
Ahead of her upcoming NYFW performance with Saucy Santana, Coi Leray drops off a new track titled “Fly S**t.” Check it out HERE
.
03
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Lil’ Kim – “Plan B” (Remix)
Today, Megan Thee Stallion gives her fans the remix of “Plan B” that features an appearance from hip-hop legend Lil Kim. Listen to the song HERE
.
04
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Key Glock – “Ungrateful”
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new music video from her latest album Traumazine
, titled “Ungrateful.” The visual is directed by Colin Tilley and features Key Glock. Take a look at the video HERE
.
05
YG – “Alone”
Before releasing his new album on September 30, another offering from the project, a single titled “Alone.” Listen to it HERE
.
06
John Legend – ‘LEGEND’
Today, John Legend shares his new double album LEGEND
, which contains features from Rick Ross, JID, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, and more. Stream the project HERE
.
07
GloRilla ft. JT and Latto – “FNF” (Remix)
The Memphis native GloRilla shares the remix of “F.N.F.” with assistance from Latto and JT. Stream it HERE
.
08
Bryson Tiller – “Outside”
Earlier this week, Bryson Tiller returned with a new single titled “Outside,” produced by Vinylz, Jack Uriah, Neil Dominique, and Wow Jones. Hear it HERE
.
09
Ray Vaughn ft. Isaiah Rashad – “Dawg House”
TDE’s Ray Vaughn released “Dawg House” last month, now he’s back with the official video. Watch the visual HERE
.
10
Nav – ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Today, Nav drops his new project, Demons Protected By Angels
. The 19-track album features from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Babyface Ray and more. Check it out HERE
.
11
EST Gee ft. Future – “Shoot It Myself”
Today, EST Gee drops another single from his upcoming album I Never Felt Nun
. The new song titled “Shoot It Myself,” includes a guest appearance from Future. Listen to it HERE
.