22 New Black Holiday Movies To Watch This Season

If you think we’re going to pause singing along to Summer Walker and hating Lamar’s craziness on BMF to watch an estranged family rediscover the reason for the season – you’re absolutely right!
It’s officially holiday season and that means matching pajamas, hot toddies, and tons of time following the reassuring plots of wholesome family movies.
The popularity of Christmas movies has begun to attract more high-profile talent than ever and stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Kelly Rowland, Raven Goodwin, Deborah Joy Winans, and Tia and Tamera Mowry are signing on to tell these tales. Once only found on a few networks, this genre has expanded to other channels and major streaming services. They have also begun efforts to be more inclusive by including more Black faces and cultural traditions.
BET+
The movies not only make us feel good, they highlight all the different ways that you can create and maintain a family structure. By including the bonus children, cool live-in grandparents, fun work spouses, trusted neighbors and friends who make up the people we love and rely on, they reflect real dynamics in familiar and comforting ways. They also take place in different areas of the country crossing regions and class divides to send their messages.
Find yourself delighted by seeing the spoiled brat remember that there’s more to life than boat selfies and Balenciagas, laugh at the business woman trying to argue with the shirtless handyman we already know is the love of her life or take in the knowing smile of the grandmother/pastor/auntie who knows everything is going be okay because a miracle is coming soon while streaming these picks.
Even if the world’s supply chain struggles and travel woes threaten your holiday spirit, you’ll still find something to love in the sweetly simple storylines of these films.
See new Black Holiday movies to watch this season below!
01
Christmas In My Heart – (Hallmark Channel)
Sheryl Lee Ralph plays grandmother/bestie to a biracial tween working her way through identity issues.
Hallmark Channel
02
A Christmas Treasure – (Hallmark Channel)
A writer rethinks her career plans after a time capsule and an attractive chef force her to reconsider relocating.
Hallmark Channel
03
A Picture Perfect Holiday – (Lifetime/ Philo)
A rising fashion photographer who is not thrilled about the holidays gets a special surprise when attending a professional retreat at her editor’s urging.
04
You Make It Feel Like Christmas – (Lifetime)
A special someone from a designer’s past works to get her to return home for the holidays.
Lifetime
05
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding – (Lifetime/Philo)
A swiftly expanding family experiences a zany holiday season.
Lifetime
06
Miracle In Motor City – (Lifetime/Philo)
A well-meaning do-gooder gets help from a few secret elves after accidentally making a promise she can’t keep without some holiday magic.
Lifetime
07
Baking Spirits Bright – (Lifetime)
A young woman fights to maintain the soul of her family baking business when the firm turns to a marketing guru to compete in a post fruitcake world.
Lifetime
08
A Christmas Dance Reunion – (Lifetime)
A woman reunites with her childhood dance partner when she chooses to spend her holiday restoring beloved traditions to her family’s resort.
Lifetime
09
Our Christmas Journey (Hallmark)
Lifetime
10
A Rich Christmas – (BET+)
An entrepreneur forces his materialistic daughter to see how lucky she is by making her volunteer with the less fortunate.
BET+
11
Soul Santa – (BET+)
Gambling debt leads to a man going on the lam as a mall Santa when the loan sharks come calling.
BET +
12
A Jenkins Family Christmas – (BET+)
A pair of sisters try to host Christmas without coming to blows shortly after having to bury their beloved father.
Photo Credit: Stargazer Films
13
Christmas Déjà Vu – (BET+)
A woman looks back on her life with regret during the holidays, after her dreams of becoming a singer fall through.
BET+
14
The Business of Christmas – (BET+)
The Franklin family comes together to try and save their small toy store and reconnect with the meaning of Christmas along the way.
BET+
15
A Christmas Wish – (BET+)
A Single mom seeks a way to safely get herself and her daughter through the holiday season.
BET+
16
Christmas For Sale – (BET+)
A real estate agent tries to scam her way into a major listing and lands in the property owner’s heart.
BET+
17
The Santa Stakeout – (Hallmark Channel)
A pair of police partners pose as newlyweds to solve a “string of heists,” in a quaint neighborhood.
Hallmark Channel
18
Merry Switchmas – BET +
Twins tap into their family history and explore their personalities when they swap identities at a holiday party.
BET +
19
A Sisterly Christmas – (OWN)
Two sisters with different ideas on how to celebrate band together when they run into a childhood enemy.
OWN
21
A Christmas Stray – (OWN)
A surly executive gets a splash of the Christmas spirit with the help of a charismatic pup.