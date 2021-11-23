22 New Black Holiday Movies To Watch This Season

BET

If you think we’re going to pause singing along to Summer Walker and hating Lamar’s craziness on BMF to watch an estranged family rediscover the reason for the season – you’re absolutely right!

It’s officially holiday season and that means matching pajamas, hot toddies, and tons of time following the reassuring plots of wholesome family movies.

The popularity of Christmas movies has begun to attract more high-profile talent than ever and stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Kelly Rowland, Raven Goodwin, Deborah Joy Winans, and Tia and Tamera Mowry are signing on to tell these tales. Once only found on a few networks, this genre has expanded to other channels and major streaming services. They have also begun efforts to be more inclusive by including more Black faces and cultural traditions.

BET+

The movies not only make us feel good, they highlight all the different ways that you can create and maintain a family structure. By including the bonus children, cool live-in grandparents, fun work spouses, trusted neighbors and friends who make up the people we love and rely on, they reflect real dynamics in familiar and comforting ways. They also take place in different areas of the country crossing regions and class divides to send their messages.

Find yourself delighted by seeing the spoiled brat remember that there’s more to life than boat selfies and Balenciagas, laugh at the business woman trying to argue with the shirtless handyman we already know is the love of her life or take in the knowing smile of the grandmother/pastor/auntie who knows everything is going be okay because a miracle is coming soon while streaming these picks.

Even if the world’s supply chain struggles and travel woes threaten your holiday spirit, you’ll still find something to love in the sweetly simple storylines of these films.

See new Black Holiday movies to watch this season below!