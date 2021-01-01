Here’s What’s New, Black And On Netflix This January 2021

A new year, also means a new month of goodness (at least that’s the hope after the year that 2020 gave us!). Especially when it comes to your favorite titles and new film streaming on Netflix.
The beloved streaming service is kicking off the year with Eddie Murphy: Raw to get us hype for the new Coming 2 America sequel, along with a few cool new titles coming this month, including a sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris, and a look at the 1980s crack epidemic.
Check out what’s new on Netflix in January 2021, below.
01
Lupin – January 8
Inspired by French author Maurice Leblance’s iconic character Arsène Lupin, the film features Jurassic World star Omar Sy as his character tries to lead a heist to steal the necklace of Marie Antoinette.
02
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy – January 11
Award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson provides an in-depth examination for Netflix of the crack epidemic in the 1980s—and it’s just as riveting as it sounds. The documentary specifically explores how it was the explicit result of one of the most nefarious conspiracies in the country’s history and the devastation it wrought upon Black and Brown communities that continues to this day.
03
Outside the Wire – January 15
Starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris (Snowfall), Outside the Wire is set in a not-too-distant future, where Mackie plays Harp, an android military officer fighting in a futuristic conflict. On the ground, he meets a drone pilot named Leo, and enlists the young cadet for an important mission: locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.
04
Fate: The Winx Saga – January 22
Fate: The Winx Saga is Netflix’s live-action take on the Winx Club animated series. The story revolves around Bloom, a young girl from Earth that learns she is a powerful fairy. The coming-of-age tale follows her and four other fairies attending Alfea, the magical boarding school in the Otherworld where the fairies must learn to master their magical powers.