As summer months draw to a close, Netflix has some amazing content coming to its platform just in time for fall.

Collateral, the heart-stopping action film starring Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tom Cruise will be available on September 1, along with Denzel’s powerful thriller, John Q. If you’re a fiend for comedies, be sure to check out the last two installments of the Friday series, starring Ice Cube, Mike Epps, and the late John Witherspoon.

Netflix also plans to provide some new and original content this month for your viewing pleasure. Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues is coming on September 23, and Kid Cudi is releasing a new animated special at the end of the month.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in September.