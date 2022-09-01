As summer months draw to a close, Netflix has some amazing content coming to its platform just in time for fall.
Collateral, the heart-stopping action film starring Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tom Cruise will be available on September 1, along with Denzel’s powerful thriller, John Q. If you’re a fiend for comedies, be sure to check out the last two installments of the Friday series, starring Ice Cube, Mike Epps, and the late John Witherspoon.
Netflix also plans to provide some new and original content this month for your viewing pleasure. Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues is coming on September 23, and Kid Cudi is releasing a new animated special at the end of the month.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in September.
01
Collateral – 9/1
Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett-Smith star alongside Tom Cruise, who plays the role of an assassin who uses Foxx to reach his next target.
02
Friday After Next – 9/1
Ice Cube, Mike Epps, and John Witherspoon star in this comedy about two security guards running into a thief that stole their Christmas gifts.
03
If Beale Street Could Talk – 9/1
Barry Jenkins directs this social issue drama about a family trying to prove the innocence of Alonzo Hunt (Stephan James).
04
John Q – 9/1
Denzel Washington stars in this amazing thriller about a father willing to do anything in order to save his son.
05
Next Friday 9/1
Ice Cube stars in the second installment of the Friday series. It also features the hilarious Mike Epps.
06
Save the Last Dance – 9/1
Musical starring Sean Patrick Thomas and Kerry Washington alongside Julia Stiles.
07
Austin Powers in: Goldmember
In her theatrical debut, Beyoncé Knowles stars alongside Mike Myers in this classic spy comedy.
08
A Jazzman’s Blues – 9/23
From Tyler Perry comes a new movie that “unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”
09
Entergalactic – 9/30
Kid Cudi releases a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success.