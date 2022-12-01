What’s New And Black On Netflix In December

As we enter the final month of 2022, Netflix is ending the year with a bang. From their award-winning originals, to timeless classics, the platform has guaranteed there will be great content to binge watch this holiday season.
December begins with the newly acquired Coach Carter. This 2005 sports biopic told the story of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter, who made headlines in 1999 for suspending his undefeated high school basketball team due to poor academic results. Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role, the cast included Robert Ri’chard, Rob Brown, Adrienne Bailon, and Ashanti. Following the theme of hoops, the second installment of Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere in two weeks, making this month perfect for any sports fanatic.
There’s also an array of original programming that Netflix plans to release this month, particularly the long-awaited sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone. The film features Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega among the talented cast of characters primed to execute its unique plotline.
Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.
01
‘Coach Carter’ – (12/1)
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, this biopic on basketball coach Ken Carter made headlines in 1999 for suspending his undefeated high school basketball team due to poor academic results.
02
‘Bullet Train’ – (12/3)
Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz star alongside Brad Pitt in this summer blockbuster, which sees five assassins battling it out on a Japanese train bound for Kyoto.
03
‘How to Ruin Christmas’ – (12/9)
Season 3 of this Netflix original focuses on a South African family during Christmas.
04
‘Last Chance U: Basketball S2’ – (12/13)
The first season of this spin-off series Last Chance U: Basketball premiered on Netflix last year. This season, the show will focus on a new basketball team.
05
‘Critical Thinking’ – (12/15)
Michael K. Williams stars in this drama based on a true story set in 1998. Five Latino and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship.
06
‘Far From Home’ S1 – (12/16)
This Netflix Original is Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria set in the prestigious Wilmer Academy.
07
‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ – (12/21)
After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.
08
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ – (12/23)
Starring Janelle Monte and Daniel Craig, the Bond actor returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson.
09
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ – (12/30)
Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone tells the story of the series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.