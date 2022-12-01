What’s New And Black On Netflix In December

Courtesy of Netflix

As we enter the final month of 2022, Netflix is ending the year with a bang. From their award-winning originals, to timeless classics, the platform has guaranteed there will be great content to binge watch this holiday season.

December begins with the newly acquired Coach Carter. This 2005 sports biopic told the story of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter, who made headlines in 1999 for suspending his undefeated high school basketball team due to poor academic results. Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role, the cast included Robert Ri’chard, Rob Brown, Adrienne Bailon, and Ashanti. Following the theme of hoops, the second installment of Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere in two weeks, making this month perfect for any sports fanatic.

There’s also an array of original programming that Netflix plans to release this month, particularly the long-awaited sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone. The film features Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega among the talented cast of characters primed to execute its unique plotline.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.