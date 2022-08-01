As we enter the first day of August, Netflix has a bunch of new films, documentaries, and premieres featuring Black talent to check out.
This month, the classic sports drama Above the Rim – starring Tupac Shakur, Duane Martin, Leon, Bernie Mac and Marlon Wayans – will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also view 8 Mile, Love & Basketball, Space Jam, and the entire Men in Black franchise on August 1.
Throughout the rest of the month, you can see Denzel Washington in his Academy Award-nominated performance in Flight, as well as two Netflix originals – Dayshift and Me Time.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.
‘Above the Rim’ – 8/1
The 1994 sports drama co-written and directed by Jeff Pollack, starring Duane Martin, Tupac Shakur, Leon and Marlon Wayans, hits Netflix at the beginning of this month.
‘8 Mile’ – 8/1
‘8 Mile’ is a film loosely based on the infancy stages of Eminem’s rap career stars Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie, and several others.
‘Love & Basketball’ – 8/1
‘Love & Basketball,’ the classic film written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and produced by Spike Lee and Sam Kit and stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps.
‘Men in Black’ – 8/1
Will Smith stars in the 1997 sci-fi comedy, ‘Men in Black.’
‘Men in Black II’ – 8/1
This blockbuster sequel to ‘Men in Black’ starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones dropped on July 3, 2002.
‘Men in Black 3’ – 8/1
10 years after ‘Men in Black II’ Smith reprised his role as Agent J in the sci-fi comedy ‘Men in Black 3.’
‘Space Jam’ – 8/1
Michael Jordan shined in this animated sports film ‘Space Jam,’ alongside Bugs Bunny and the other Looney Tunes.
‘Flight’ – 8/2
The 2012 film ‘Flight’ stars Denzel Washington as William “Whip” Whitaker Sr., an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously crash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure, saving nearly everyone on board.
‘Dope’ – 8/11
This surprise hit starring Shameik Moore, Kimberly Elise, Quincy, Chanel Iman, Tyga, Zoë Kravitz, and ASAP Rocky hits Netflix on the 11th. ‘Dope’ was executive produced by Pharrell Williams and Sean ‘ Diddy’ Combs.
‘Day Shift’ – 8/12
Jamie Foxx stars as an LA vampire hunter who has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces.
‘Me Time’ – 8/26
Kevin Hart and Regina Hall star in the buddy comedy with Mark Wahlberg.