New Line Cinema

As we enter the first day of August, Netflix has a bunch of new films, documentaries, and premieres featuring Black talent to check out.

This month, the classic sports drama Above the Rim – starring Tupac Shakur, Duane Martin, Leon, Bernie Mac and Marlon Wayans – will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also view 8 Mile, Love & Basketball, Space Jam, and the entire Men in Black franchise on August 1.

Throughout the rest of the month, you can see Denzel Washington in his Academy Award-nominated performance in Flight, as well as two Netflix originals – Dayshift and Me Time.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.