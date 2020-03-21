Netflix Picks Up Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘The Lovebirds’

MRC/Paramount Pictures

Streaming service Netflix has picked up Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s The Lovebirds. Expected to be released April 3, the film was pulled due to strict social distancing guidelines following the coronavirus outbreak.

Deadline reports that an agreement with Netflix has been in the works for quite some time. Details of when the project will premiere on the streaming platform have yet to be shared.

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Lovebirds sees Rae and Nanjiani as a couple who lands in hot water after witnessing a murder. The comedy was set to make its world premiere at Austin’s SXSW Film Festival before the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Lovebirds is Rae’s second project this year. In February, she starred opposite LaKeith Stanfield in Stella Meghie‘s The Photograph. Rae was recently filming upcoming thriller Vengeance before production was suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.