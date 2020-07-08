Here’s Everything Dropping On Netflix This Month

Besides the fact that we have high hopes for July looking a lot different than the past three months, we’re also in anticipation of all the fire flicks that Netflix is dropping.

A few class Black films are added to the rotation this month on the popular streaming platform, such as the final season of Ali, This Christmas and Shaft, along with the new Omar Epps and Nia Long thriller we’ve been waiting for all year — Fatal Affair.

Below, check out the titles dropping in July that you absolutely must stream on Netflix this month.