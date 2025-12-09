Netflix Unveils Teaser For Final Season Of ‘The Upshaws’

The Upshaws. Photo Credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2025

Today, Netflix dropped the official teaser for Part 7 of The Upshaws, marking the beginning of the beloved sitcom’s final chapter. The long-running family comedy returns on January 15, 2026, with 12 new episodes leading into what promises to be an unforgettable series finale.

The teaser offers a quick, heartfelt reminder of why the Upshaws became one of Netflix’s most enduring sitcoms: the chaos, the chemistry, and the comedy that only this family can deliver. We see Bennie (Mike Epps) once again trying—and hilariously failing—to keep it together as the head of a working-class Indianapolis household. Regina (Kim Fields) remains the family’s anchor, even as Bennie’s antics, blended-family tensions, and Lucretia’s (Wanda Sykes) perfectly timed one-liners keep life loud and unpredictable.

Created and led by Sykes and Regina Hicks, The Upshaws heads into its final season with the humor, heart, and honesty that have made it a fan favorite. The countdown to goodbye officially begins.

“Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for to our Upshaws family,” Hicks said in a statement to Tudum.

“A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season,” added Sykes. “We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

Part 7 hints at bigger transitions for the Upshaw kids, deeper family conversations, and Bennie facing the consequences of years of cutting corners. Still, the spirit of the show holds: no matter how messy life gets, this family sticks together.

Take a look at the trailer for The Upshaws P7 below.