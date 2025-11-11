Netflix Revives ‘A Different World’ For A New Generation

Felicia Pride, Photo Credit: BreAnna Jones / Debbie Allen, Photo Credit: Marvin Joseph / Maleah Joi Moon, Photo Credit: Nicole Niteka

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix is officially taking audiences back to Hillman College. The streamer has announced a series order for A Different World, a fresh sequel to the beloved 1990s sitcom that helped define a generation of Black television. The new iteration centers on Deborah Wayne—the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert—as she begins her freshman year at Hillman, stepping out from her parents’ long shadows to create a legacy of her own.

Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon will lead the cast as Deborah, joined by Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and newcomer Kennedi Reece. The ten-episode, single-camera comedy promises to balance heart, humor, and nostalgia while introducing a new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.

Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with the legendary Debbie Allen, who directed 83 episodes of the original series, returning to executive produce and direct three episodes, including the premiere. Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood are also back as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

“A Different World changed everything for us,” the Blythewoods said. “It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy — one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”

A Different World originally aired from 1987 to 1993, becoming a cornerstone of Black television for its portrayal of HBCU life, culture, and community. This continuation aims to honor that legacy while exploring the modern challenges of identity, independence, and purpose facing a new generation.

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen told Tudum. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”