The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to have a hefty peach missing this season. Nene Leakes has announced that she’s not returning to the highly-rated reality series after months of rumors.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said in a video she posted on Twitter Thursday. “There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard. And I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

“I started on the Real Housewive of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later and it is,” the reality star turned actress added.

Leakes is the show’s breakout star and an original cast member of the hit Bravo franchise. Her catch phrases have spurred gifs, memes and merchandise for years.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years — thank you so much for your love and your support,” Leakes noted before also thanking the show’s fans, cast, network, production company, and executive producer Andy Cohen.

Public speculation about Leakes’ potential departure from the show had been happening for months. She left last season’s virtual reunion after heated arguments with cast members and has previously left the show for periods of time to pursue acting and other professional endeavors.

Leakes hinted that she might be returning to television sooner than expected.

“I will see you again real soon,” she concluded.