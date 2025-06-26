National Geographic Unveils Trailer And Release Date For ‘HURRICANE KATRINA: RACE AGAINST TIME’

Nearly two decades after Hurricane Katrina forever altered the landscape and legacy—of New Orleans, National Geographic is revisiting the tragedy through a bold new lens. The network has released the official trailer and announced the premiere date for HURRICANE KATRINA: RACE AGAINST TIME, a five-part docuseries that aims to tell the story not just of a storm, but of a systemic failure—and the communities that refused to be erased by it.

Premiering July 27 at 8/7c on National Geographic with three back-to-back episodes, the full series will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day. The series is executive produced by award-winning filmmakers Simon and Jonathan Chinn (Lightbox) and Ryan Coogler (Proximity Media), and directed by Oscar nominee Traci A. Curry (Attica), whose work amplifies stories of resilience, resistance, and reckoning.

With the 20th anniversary of the storm looming, Race Against Time offers a deeply personal, emotionally charged retelling of the disaster, centered on the lived experiences of those who were there. Through never-before-seen archival footage and first-hand accounts from survivors, first responders, and local leaders, the series provides an unfiltered look at the days leading up to the storm, the catastrophic failure of infrastructure, and the long aftermath that followed.

Rather than retreading well-known narratives, the series challenges them—highlighting the heroism of everyday residents who were forced to fend for themselves when the systems meant to protect them fell short. Each episode weaves together intimate stories with broader social and political context, illustrating how race, poverty, and government negligence turned a natural disaster into a national disgrace.

“This is far more than a story about a storm,” said executive producers Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn. “It’s a compelling, essential reexamination of systemic failure and the enduring consequences of decisions made before, during and after the levees broke.”

“This series goes beyond the headlines. It reveals stories of survival, heroism and resilience,” added executive producers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. “It’s a vital historical record and a call to witness, remember and reckon with the truth of Hurricane Katrina’s legacy.”

With Curry’s directorial focus and the visionary storytelling teams at Lightbox and Proximity Media, HURRICANE KATRINA: RACE AGAINST TIME is more than a historical recount; it’s a reclamation. It honors those who endured, those who were lost, and those who continue to fight for justice, accountability, and truth.