Naomi Campbell And Questlove Team Up For ‘Making The Cut’ Watch Party

Naomi Campbell and Questlove have teamed up to celebrate the new Amazon series Making the Cut.

Campbell will host a virtual watch party for the new series, which sees 12 designers testing their design skills and overall business knowledge with the winner taking home one million dollars. Looks from the show will also be shoppable on Amazon. Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the show features Campbell and a panel of judges that include former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra, and TV personality and designer Nicole Richie.

Following the watch party, Questlove will host a virtual after party on Instagram Live.

Making the Cut will also donate over $600,000 to the World Health Organization and local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the series is filmed. To celebrate the series and raise awareness for WHO and local charities, fans can also participate in the #StrutForTheCut challenge, where they can share videos of themselves strutting down the hallways of their homes.

The watch party will kick off tonight at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video’s Instagram, with the after party following at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET on Questlove’s Instagram.