Motivational Books Centering Renewal, Resurrection, and Growth To Add To Your TBR List This Spring 2025

Ryan McVay/Getty Images

After the dark winter season, spring always comes forth. It’s an age-old reminder and metaphor that no matter what season you’re in, seasons inevitably change, and that brighter days are always ahead. There’s a time and a season for everything in life, and spring has become synonymous with renewal, resurrection, and growth after the often harsh winter conditions.

This book list has been curated to empower others during this time of renewal: those looking for hope after a season of setback or oppression and those eager to embrace growth and something new. From bestselling author Cindy Trimm’s Commanding Your Morning to Jada Edwards’ A New Way To Love Your Neighbor, these books will help readers usher in new beginnings no matter their current season of life.

Permission To Live Free by Dr. Jackie Greene

Living the life that one was specifically created to live is a great gift. But, in life, things can happen that can prevent you from walking on your divinely appointed path. Trauma, pain, emotional and physical abuse, and even disappointment can lead to bondage. However, Dr. Greene is on a mission to teach women how to live freely by reminding them what God says about them according to scripture with her book Permission To Live Free.

Commanding Your Morning By Cindy Trimm

Bible teacher, international speaker, and businesswoman, Cindy Trimm, is an empowering trailblazer whose influence is not just in the four walls of the church. She has published many motivational and faith-based book titles like Prevail, 40 Days To A Prosperous Soul, and Push. However, Commanding Your Morning, with its teachings on setting the tone and course for the day in the wee hours of the morning, has been one of my favorite go-to books for a long time. This devotional emphasizes taking authority over the day through the use of powerful declarations and by being intentional with the hours in our day.

Breaking The Patterns That Break You by Tori Hope Petersen

With her latest book, Breaking The Patterns That Break You, national speaker, author, and host of the I Love You Already podcast, Tori Hope Petersen, shares how she found relief and healing from her traumatic childhood in the foster care system. With her transparent storytelling, Petersen gently guides readers on how to recognize destructive patterns, acknowledge the past, and give their trauma to God in order to sustain lasting healing. She also guides readers on how to find the beauty in inviting Jesus into the pain of the past.

A New Way To Love Your Neighbor by Jada Edwards

One of the greatest commandments is to love thy neighbor, as thyself. But, for some, it’s still one of the most challenging things to do. With her new book A New Way To Love Your Neighbor: Be Curious, Free, and Brave- How to Transform Your Relationship with God and Others, Edwards transparently writes about the challenges of loving others well. She also shares four limiting thought patterns that may be blocking you from experiencing the fullness of God’s love, and encourages others to embrace the Biblical definition of love.

Before You Climb Any Higher: Valley Wisdom for Mountain Dreams by Jonathan McReynolds

Many know Jonathan McReynolds as the fresh-faced Grammy-award-winning gospel crooner who brought us the hits like “Cycles”, “Make Room”, and “No Gray”. And, yes, we’ve seen his success in the world of Gospel music, but with his new book, Before You Climb Any Higher, McReynolds addresses the reality that behind every mountain is a valley. Within it, he shares his own story of fatherlessness, the necessity for mentorship, and the book also shares some of the wisdom he’s learned along the way in his journey thus far.

Restored at the Root by Joseph Walker III

There’s a root cause for everything, and nothing ever just happens. In science, it’s cause and effect. In the spiritual realm, there’s always a reaping of seeds that have been sown. Restored At The Root gets to the bottom of what could be holding you back spiritually, emotionally, and socially. Walker III helps readers understand the authority they have to stop demonic attacks from happening in their lives as believers. This book lays out the reality that things are not just happenstance, explains how to identify patterns in one’s life, and how to receive restoration that prompts lasting change.

Being Fully Known and Sacred Rest by Saundra Dalton Smith

When an individual pursues an authentic relationship with God, the intimacy lends itself to a confidence and sense of purpose that can’t quite be defined by the world. In Dalton Smith’s Being Fully Known: The Joyful Satisfaction of Beholding, Becoming and Belonging, she delves into the importance of deepening one’s relationship with God, while highlighting that when you embrace more God awareness, one becomes more self-aware altogether. There are many timely themes within the book that teach about: how spiritual renewal can restore the physical body, how our modern society’s ‘culture of performance’ lends itself to being miserable and unfulfilled, and how embracing one’s authentic identity in God opens the door to living life more freely. What I loved most about this book was the messaging that “our work is not more important than who we are” in God. Being Fully Known, coupled with Dalton Smith’s Sacred Rest, is a win-win combination for entering into a season of victory, while still holding on to the rest of God.

Prayers That Rout Demons by John Eckhardt

Nothing ever just happens, and the Bible warns in Hosea 4: 6 “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.” Having a lack of knowledge about matters of the spiritual realm, including the demonic nature of witchcraft, can have generational implications. Eckhardt’s powerful book, Prayers That Rout Demons, is designed for seasoned Believers and shares warfare prayers in the areas of casting out demons, teaching strategies for overcoming demonic oppression, and so much more. Not every dark season is a coincidence; some circumstances are orchestrated. But with prayer and access to the right information, dark seasons can change quickly.

When God Speaks: Thrive in Uncertain Times and Gain Confidence for Your Future by Joshua Giles

When you know who you belong to, there’s no need to fear the future, because you understand that long-term circumstances will always work out in your favor. With so much happening globally, Giles’s New York Times bestselling book When God Speaks reminds us that you can be in tune with hearing God’s voice no matter what’s happening in “the world”. This book asks the question: “Can you hear the voice of God?” Throughout When God Speaks, Giles candidly shares revelatory knowledge, Bible teachings, and personal anecdotes that are motivational and inspire others to partner with God in their day-to-day lives.