Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram is facing racist attacks from the fantasy/sci-fi community.

Much like John Boyega and Kellie Marie Tran before her, the actress has been subjected to a slew of race-driven taunts and insults since Star Wars‘ latest installment, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiered on Disney+. On the show, Ingram portrays Reva, an ex-Jedi and Force-sensitive Inquisitor with a commanding presence.

Ingram took to her IG Stories and posted a montage of racist, baiting DMs she has received from supposed Star Wars fans since the show hit the streams on May 27.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Moses Ingram attends the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Posted to the tune of “Megan’s Piano” by Megan Thee Stallion, Ingram shared hateful comments ranging from “You are not the first n*gga in Star Wars, fool,” to “You’re a diversity hire, and you won’t be loved or remembered for this acting role.”

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” Ingram said on camera after posting the messages. She thanked those who have countered the attacks online, but acknowledged the air of futility to it all.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate,” she continued. “And so, I’ve questioned what my purpose is in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening…I don’t really know.”

Moses Ingram posted an instagram story about the racist comments she’s been receiving from Star Wars fans pic.twitter.com/NUe7aB0UQo — sleemo (@sleemo) May 31, 2022

Sadly, Ingram wasn’t shocked by the onslaught of racist vitriol. In fact, as she revealed in an interview with The Independent, it was something that she was forewarned of, but always supported through.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen,'” she said. “‘But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens.’”

True to their word, the official Star Wars Twitter account has called out and blasted racist attacks from fans toward Ingram.

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Fellow actors, fans, and production have rallied behind Ingram in defense of her brilliant work on the show. As one of few characters of color in the franchise, which just celebrated its 55th anniversary over Memorial Day Weekend 2022, Ingram is in a unique position,

The actress says she’s thankful for those who’ll stand up for her in spaces she won’t expose herself to.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor attend the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“I think the thing that bothers me is that this feeling I’ve had inside, which no one has told me, but this feeling that I’ve just got to shut up and take it, just grin and bear it…and I’m not built like that.”

“I really just wanted to say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and places that I’m not going to put myself,” she concluded. “And to the rest of y’all…y’all weird.”