Morris Day Slams Prince Estate, Says He’s Barred From Performing As The Time

Long-time Prince collaborator Morris Day has some strong words to share with Prince’s estate management.

The 64-year-old lead singer of the classic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time took to Instagram to air his grievances about his apparent lack of ability to use the name he’s given such legacy to over the years.

“I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with. A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat and tears into bringing value to that name,” Day said in his post.

“In fact, he booked me on several tours and many jam-packed nights at Paisley Park under the name Morris Day & The Time,” he continued. “Not once ever saying to me that I couldn’t use that name configuration.”

Day’s band frequently opened for Prince for decades while the artist was touring. Day and his bandmates also famously appeared alongside Prince in his 1984 cult classic musical drama Purple Rain, their characters even appearing under the names “Morris” and “The Time.” But Day claims that the managers of Price’s posthumous legal affairs are now blocking him from performing under the band name that has become near synonymous with his own.

“However, now that Prince is no longer with us – suddenly, the people who control his multi-million dollar estate, want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how I feed my family. So as of now, per the Prince Estate, I can no longer use Morris Day & The Time in any capacity.”

In response, Prince’s estate has given a statement expressing that Day’s account of events isn’t fully accurate.

“Given Prince’s longstanding history with Morris Day and what the Estate thought were amicable discussions, the Prince Estate was surprised and disappointed to see his recent post. The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter.”

However, Day gave a response of his own to this statement, apparently unsurprised that this response would be the route taken by the powers that be at Prince’s estate. He posted the following to his Instagram Stories:

“BEWARE!! The Estate will try and discredit my claim … They are now claiming that what I said in the media regarding my name, ‘is not entirely accurate.’ So tell me, which part is not accurate? I’m listening.”

No further word has been issued from the estate, and Day has publicly thanked fans for their support as he works to get the issue resolved.