Mo’Nique is now bringing her comedy and her dramatic acting straight to our homes with both an original standup special and a new movie, both filmed exclusively for Netflix.

The news comes just one month after the comedienne and the streaming giant settled their three-year legal standoff over what Mo’Nique alleged was racial and gender bias on their behalf, for what she claimed was a “lowball” offer for an original standup special in 2017.

“I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me,” Mo’Nique wrote on social media of her decision to file suit in 2019.

DAILY POP — Episode 190130 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress and comedian Mo’Nique chats about her “Mo’Nique Does Vegas” residency — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

The terms of the deal between Netflix and Mo’Nique were not disclosed. However, each party mutually agreed that the suit would be dismissed in mid-June.

Now, the Academy Award-winning actress and comedy legend is bringing her talents to Netflix on what we can only assume are renewed terms and a much more fair compensation rate.

Netflix announced that Mo’Nique will film her stand-up comedy special later this year in Atlanta. The as-yet-untitled special will be her first-ever special on the platform, and more details are set to follow in the coming months.

This is in addition to her previously announced, Lee Daniels-directed film, The Deliverance, which is also set for a Netflix release in the near future. This news was also part of a big healing moment for Mo’Nique, who has had a long-standing rift with Daniels due to her experience on the promotion run for their 2009 Oscars darling, Precious.

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

​​“I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” Mo’Nique stated in a social clip circulating on Netflix’s social media accounts. “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”