Songstress Mickey Guyton Ignites A New Era In Country Music

Working at ESSENCE, you never know who you might see at the office, but this week, country songstress Mickey Guyton stopped by amidst a busy schedule preparing for her new album, House On Fire, and just a day away from starting her tour. Within seconds of seeing the artist, her radiant energy filled the room as she excitedly shared photos of her son at school: “Look at him, he’s just too cute.”

Before becoming “Mickey Guyton,” the well-known superstar of today, she was just Candace, growing up in Crawford, Texas, a small and very much country town in the Lone Star State, where her friends were her siblings. Like many Black artists, going to church was routine for her family and played a significant role in her life, with her parents being a deacon and deaconess. Those moments introduced her to her passion and what would soon be her career. “We spent a lot of time in the church, and that was the music that we’d sing,” Guyton tells ESSENCE. However, it wasn’t until Whitney Houston’s legendary performance at Super Bowl XXV with her rendition of the National Anthem, or witnessing a 10-year-old LeAnn Rimes sing at a Texas Rangers game, that defined the moment Guyton decided to try singing herself.

“That was my introduction to music. There was a young person that sounded like a grown woman singing. I didn’t care what genre it was. I just wanted to be her. That was really what got me into wanting to sing,” says Guyton.

Growing up in the South, country music is played and prioritized just as much as hip-hop music in predominantly Black communities. With her grandmother being a Dolly Parton fan, Guyton gravitated toward the country sound. Songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors” are what she recalls as most meaningful and favorite. She mentions renowned journalist Jessica Bendinger, who encouraged her to dive into the genre, which came with much hesitation. Ultimately, she stepped out of Crawford and into Nashville for a wider net of opportunities. “I’ve always loved it, but I just didn’t know that there was anybody out there for me or like me able to sing country music or even if Black people were allowed,” says Guyton. “That was kind of where it started for me. We moved to Nashville, and that was the beginning of it all, but there was a long fight after that.”

After her move, Guyton signed with Capitol Records and shares her serendipitous story about performing for the Obamas at the White House in 2011 after Keith Urban couldn’t commit. Singing her rendition of “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, the story is a true testament that her success was right around the corner. In 2014, she released her first self-titled EP with her breakout hit “Better Than You Left Me,” detailing a previous relationship. However, in 2021, she re-released the self-titled EP with another hit, “Heaven Down Here.” The second project was heavily inspired by the events of 2020 when people needed fresh air.

“There was a lot going on in our country, and so I was singing songs that helped me get through that. I was pregnant and living in downtown Los Angeles, so I remember seeing the protests right outside my window. I wanted to be with them, but with COVID, I had to stay inside for my baby. There was so much beauty in it as well because you saw people coming together for a cause, for Black Lives Matter, which inspired ‘Heaven Down Here,’” says Guyton.

Within the next four years, Guyton built an incredible resume, from being the first Black woman to co-host the Academy of Country Music Awards to being labeled Breakthrough Artist of the Year by TIME magazine and Country Music Television. She became a four-time Grammy-nominated country artist, sang at the Democratic National Convention, Essence Festival Of Culture and, to bring it full circle, performed the national anthem at the 56th Super Bowl. A dream for many artists rising from small towns, Guyton had already become renowned within the decade. Though these feats may be large, seeing others receive recognition within the genre is what motivated her to continue.

“My rise came from a very difficult moment during all of the racial turmoil in our country, and I felt the country music industry wanting to do better and be more inclusive,” says Guyton. “Within those moments, because I was getting all these opportunities, I felt like I needed to push and use that motivation to give other Black, Latino, or LGBTQIA artists an opportunity and use my platform to amplify them as well.”

Black artists within the country space saw a surge in recognition once Beyoncé released her Cowboy Carter album earlier in the year, the second installment of her Act series. The project featured several country singers, including Shaboozy, Dolly Parton, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, and Miley Cyrus. Though not on the album, Guyton received her flowers from Beyoncé, acknowledging her contributions to the genre. While this may have served as overdue recognition from the masses, Guyton wants to be clear that Black country artists aren’t just a trend.

“When Beyoncé released this album, it was very exciting to see the world and social media discover all of these artists, especially because Beyoncé is a renowned artist and her platform is so vast. However, I was scared that everybody would only love country music for just a moment, but these are the real lives of these artists and they deserve our support beyond just this moment,” Guyton expresses. “Are you guys going to still be here? It’s great that you’re hitting that follow button, but are you hitting that streaming button? Are you showing up to their shows? That is where it really counts to actively support these artists because it is so imperative right now. I pray that people don’t forget about these artists because if they go unsupported, it’s no longer viable for them, then we’re back to square one for Black artists in country music.”

This year, Guyton is continuing to represent Black country artists by releasing her sophomore album, House On Fire, a 12-track project with breakout singles including “Scary Love,” which derives from her experiences in the early moments after giving birth to her son, and “My Kind of Country,” detailing the similarities of the Black experience in the South. To coincide with the album, she will embark on her first headline tour, stopping in major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Guyton is ushering in a new era in country music centered on resilience, love, and peace.

“This is my love era. That’s what my music is reflecting right now. The tour is just so big; it’s spiritual, and I’m in a really exciting time in my life,” says Guyton.