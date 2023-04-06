Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey Bring ‘The Light We Carry’ Chat To Netflix

The former and forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama welcomes you to a front row seat on her latest book tour in a new Netflix special.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, premiering globally on April 25, the former first lady sits with the beloved interviewer and her good friend on the final stop for Obama’s book tour filmed in December 2022. In a wide-ranging conversation, Obama shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. (L to R) Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey in The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Cr. Chuck Kennedy/Netflix © 2023

Sometimes poignant and other times comical, the two delve into everything from menopause to societal issues, and even the truth behind being social media’s #RelationshipGoals.

“We have to be honest about real marriage and the work that it takes to build a life with another person,” Obama tells Winfrey in the trailer. “It’s like all ‘hashtag relationship goals!’ and I’m like ‘I was mad at him in that picture.'”

Take a look at the trailer below:

Article continues after video.

Obama’s book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, released in November 2022 and was an instant bestseller. In her second book, Obama poses the question “how do we overcome?” She draws on her experiences as a wife, mother, daughter, and First Lady to offer her readers a series of stories and insightful reflections on the power of lighting up for others and for self.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey streams on Netflix starting April 25.