Michelle Obama Reveals Workout Playlist: Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, and Lizzo Make The Cut

The marathon is continuing through Michelle Obama’s #SelfCareSunday. The former first lady revealed the soundtrack to her workout sessions on Spotify with Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist. A journey across moods, decades and genres, the collection of upbeat tracks features Nipsey Hussle, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, Tony! Toni! Toné!, 2 Chainz, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Eve and more.

Obama shared the playlist with her 36 million Instagram followers to motivate them to stay committed to their 2020 fitness goals. “It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts,” she posted beneath a screenshot of the complete list.

Barack and Michelle Obama on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

This isn’t the first time our forever first couple have given us a glimpse into their musical tastes. She dedicated a romantic Valentine’s Day playlist to her beloved titled “Forever Mine.” And last month President Obama shared his favorite songs of 2019 including “Middle Child” by J. Cole and “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Cyrus.

The workout playlist is packed with 90’s feel good jams including Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good” (feat. Big Fun and Fat Joe), “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné! and Beyoncé’s remake of the classic “Before I Let Go.” Alongside King Bey were newer R&B artists like Pink Sweat$, Snoh Aalegra and BJ The Chicago Kid also made the cut.

The thirty-five selection playlist ends with a brief collection of smooth songs to compliment a cool down including picks from Frank Ocean, Daniel Caesar, Sam Smith and Alicia Keys.

We’re on our way to the gym already.

Share :