Photo Courtesy of Fox Sports

BET Media Group has officially greenlit a new docuseries centered on football legend Michael Vick, chronicling his next act as head coach of Norfolk State University. Set in his home state of Virginia, the series will trace Vick’s powerful evolution from electrifying quarterback to impactful leader—offering an intimate portrait of a man reclaiming purpose through mentorship, service, and second chances.

“I know first-hand the power that HBCUs have on a community and the opportunity they give to so many student-athletes,” said SMAC Entertainment Co-Founder Michael Strahan. “Michael Vick’s commitment to impacting these young men’s lives and passing along the gifts that football provided him is so inspiring. I’m excited for fans to join him on his journey with Norfolk State University.”

Produced by SMAC Entertainment, the series captures Vick as he takes on the challenge of leading the Spartans and shaping the lives of young Black athletes at one of the nation’s most storied HBCUs. It’s a full-circle moment for the Newport News native, who rose to stardom at Virginia Tech before becoming an NFL trailblazer and cultural lightning rod. Now, in a role rooted in legacy and responsibility, Vick returns to the gridiron with a renewed mission: to inspire, uplift, and transform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET. Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we’re proud to join forces with him again—this time alongside our partners at SMAC—to tell a powerful new chapter of his story,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group. “From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike’s evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring. BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence—and Mike’s return embodies all of that. We’re excited to spotlight this new chapter and shine a light on the heart, pride, and culture of HBCU athletics through his experience.”

The docuseries will pull back the curtain on the emotional stakes of coaching, from locker room speeches to personal reflections on redemption, family, and growth. Vick’s journey isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about rewriting narratives and building something meaningful at Norfolk State.

“We are excited to partner with BET to share the next chapter of our football journey and our lives, as we return home where it all started for us,” said Michael and Kijafa Vick.

Part of BET’s #HBweCU initiative, the series reaffirms the network’s commitment to highlighting HBCUs as vital spaces of Black excellence. With vision, passion, and purpose, Michael Vick’s story enters a bold new chapter—and BET is bringing viewers along for every step.