Lionsgate has officially unveiled the first trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic that brings the life and legacy of the King of Pop to the big screen. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson—the real-life nephew of Michael Jackson—in his debut role, stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic and complex figures in music history.

The teaser opens with a hushed, reverent moment in the recording studio. Quincy Jones (played by Kendrick Sampson) turns to Michael and says, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.” What follows is a montage of vintage concert footage, childhood flashbacks, and recreations of legendary moments from Jackson’s early solo years, all set to the sounds of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.”

While the trailer revels in the spectacle of Jackson’s meteoric rise—from fronting the Jackson 5 to becoming a global phenomenon—it also hints at a more intimate story. The film promises a look beyond the musician, tracing the personal and professional pressures that shaped him. While it remains unclear how deeply the film will address the controversies that shadowed his later life, the synopsis emphasizes a focus on Jackson’s early career, “presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

The cast is stacked with heavyweight talent: Colman Domingo plays stern patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long portrays matriarch Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller steps in as attorney/advisor John Branca, and Larenz Tate brings Motown mogul Berry Gordy to life. Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, and Laura Harrier round out a supporting cast that spans Jackson’s artistic and familial worlds.

Produced by industry vet Graham King and written by John Logan, Michael has endured its share of speculation, from release delays to rumors of a two-part structure. But as of now, the film is slated to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, aiming to give fans a front-row seat to the evolution of a legend.

