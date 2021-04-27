Loading the player…

In his upcoming film, Without Remorse, Michael B. Jordan plays an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers a national conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife (played by Lauren London). It doesn’t take long before Jordan’s character John Clark shows he’s not one to be played with when it comes to his family and when we asked the 34-year-old if he has that same protective mentality when it comes to those he loves, he didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“I’m very territorial over my friends and family,” Jordan tells ESSENCE.

Michael B. Jordan stars in WITHOUT REMORSE Photo: Nadja Klier © 2020 Paramount Pictures

Seemingly thinking back on a time when he might have demonstrated that territorialism, Jordan adds with a smile, “I think my temper has gotten better over the years but, you know, having an opportunity to play a character like this is something that I naturally lend myself to, so to be able to tap into that space and go to the extreme in a movie is therapeutic.”

Jordan was raised in Santa Ana, California by his parents, Donna and Michael A. Jordan. Until 2020, Jordan’s mother and father lived with him in his Los Angeles home as a result of his mom’s battle with lupus, which he revealed to us in a 2014 interview. He also has an older sister and a younger brother to look out for and we can’t forget his highly publicized relationship with Lori Harvey. We joke with him about having a warning look that lets people know not to mess with his family, friends, or his girl and the actor laughs in affirmation. “It’s always the quiet guys,” he says.

Check out our full interview with Jordan in the video above. Without Remorse will be released this Friday, April 30.