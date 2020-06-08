Michael B. Jordan was among the millions who protested racial discrimination and inequality last weekend after the murder of George Floyd, and the actor specifically addressed what Hollywood needs to do in order to become even more diverse and inclusive.

“We are in the heart of Hollywood right now, one of the world’s most powerful industries and I am an active member of that. And they need to go on notice,” Jordan began Saturday in Los Angeles, according to a video shared on social media.

“We have to stop hiring police. We have to cut off their support. That’s why I’m committing to hiring private security at all my events; private security only,” the Just Mercy star added. “Anybody that deals with me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you’re not with me, if you don’t stand with me and people that look like me, you don’t need to be with me.”

Jordan—who also has his own production company, Outlier Society Productions—is already leading the change in Hollywood by adopting an inclusion rider, which requires filmmakers to meet diversity benchmarks and ensure that minorities get opportunities within the entertainment industry. Still, he wants Hollywood to do more.

“I have used my power to demand diversity, but it’s time the studios and agencies…do the same,” Jordan added. “You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring, Black content led by Black executives, Black consultants?”

“Are you policing our storytelling as well? So let us bring our darkness to the light,” the actor added before telling those listening that “voting has never been more important than it is today.”

Jordan is among many celebrities who’ve protested after the murder of George Floyd at the hand of a White police officer named Derek Chauvin. They included Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, Star Wars star John Boyega, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, to name a few.

Here are a few photos from last Saturday’s protest in Los Angeles.