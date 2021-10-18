Melissa Harris-Perry Named Host and Managing Editor of ‘The Takeaway’

Congratulations are in order for writer, professor, and host Melissa Harris-Perry, as she has just been announced as host and managing editor of The Takeaway.

Harris-Perry has been serving as interim host of the nationally syndicated public radio news show since July of this year.WNYC Studios and PRX made the announcement that her appointment to the program’s permanent host is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have someone as passionate, talented, and experienced as Melissa Harris-Perry take the helm at The Takeaway,” said Goli Sheikholeslami, President and CEO of New York Public Radio, which includes WNYC Studios. “She is the perfect host for The Takeaway, a show dedicated to voices and perspectives often overlooked in broadcast media, and we’re excited to work together to expand our service to a broader audience.”

Loading the player...

Harris-Perry has been a forefront voice on issues surrounding race, gender, politics and power for over 20 years, having hosted her own award-winning show on MSNBC from 2012-2016, served as editor-at-large for Elle.com and ZORA, and has even penned thought-provoking material right here at ESSENCE. She’s currently the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and the Program in Environment and Sustainability at Wake Forest University.

“WNYC is an extraordinary institution that produces journalism of unparalleled breadth, diversity, integrity and impact,” Harris-Perry said in an official statement. “Hosting The Takeaway is an astonishing and humbling opportunity.”

“The Takeaway enjoys a truly authentic relationship with our listeners, and that community makes this hosting experience especially rich and rewarding,” she added. “I’m excited to create captivating radio with the dedicated, creative, and professional team of The Takeaway each day. And I must admit, I am nerding out about the chance to call Brian Lehrer my co-worker.”

The Takeaway airs on over 300 stations nationwide.