A federal jury in Miami delivered a decisive win Monday to Megan Thee Stallion, finding that blogger Milagro “Milagro Gramz” Cooper defamed and harassed the Grammy-winning rapper through years of online attacks tied to the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez. The verdict caps a tense, closely watched civil trial centered on allegations that Cooper amplified false claims, coordinated with Lanez, and helped spread a sexually explicit deepfake video of the artist born Megan Pete.

After two days of deliberations, the nine-person jury concluded that Cooper intentionally inflicted emotional distress, defamed Pete, and willfully encouraged her social media followers to view the manipulated video. According to NBCNews, jurors initially awarded $75,000 in damages; U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga later reduced the amount to $59,000 in accordance with Florida law. The ruling also opens the door for Pete to recoup significant legal fees, which could exceed $1 million, according to filings referenced in court.

Pete, who testified that years of harassment left her struggling with mental health issues, did not address reporters as she left the courthouse. In a brief video posted by a court reporter, she simply said she was “happy” with the outcome. Cooper, speaking to local media afterward, acknowledged disappointment but said she respected the jury’s decision.

The lawsuit accused Cooper of acting as an online surrogate for Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson—who was convicted in 2022 of shooting Pete in both feet after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020. Evidence presented at trial showed Cooper received money from Lanez’s father and directed her following to a deepfake video depicting Pete in sexually explicit acts. While Cooper denied coordinating with Lanez, jurors rejected her claim that her online commentary was neutral reporting protected by the First Amendment.

Lanez, currently serving a 10-year sentence in California, refused multiple attempts to be deposed in the civil case and was fined for obstructing pretrial discovery. His connection to Cooper surfaced repeatedly during testimony, including during a separate restraining order proceeding earlier this year in which Pete described ongoing harassment linked to Lanez’s supporters.

Though the jury also found Cooper should be treated as a “media defendant,” the panel concluded she acted without neutrality, a distinction that could shape post-trial motions. For now, the ruling marks a significant acknowledgment of the growing harms of digital harassment, deepfakes, and coordinated online abuse, particularly against Black women in the public eye.