Respectability Politics Won’t Win The Campaign

When Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform some of her top hits at the first rally for then-presumed Democratic nominee VP Kamala Harris, the crowd at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center erupted with excitement. Donning a cropped blue pantsuit and flanked by dancers, the head “Hottie for Harris” advocated for Madame VP as “our future president” urging women who love their body – and want to keep doing so freely – to vote her into office.

During her 7-minute appearance, the rapper performed brief portions of “Girls in the Hood,” viral hits “Mamushi” and “Body,” and her Grammy-winning single “Savage.” Rally attendees were spotted bouncing and swaying to the music and rapping along with her self-confident, body-positive lyrics – edited for the setting, of course – before hearing directly from Madame VP herself about her values, intentions, and a few choice words for her opponent.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, has been a noted voting advocate since the 2020 election and a vocal champion of women’s bodily autonomy and freedom of choice. So it’s no surprise that she used her voice and talents to support the Democratic candidate who has pledged to protect reproductive rights on a federal level if elected into office.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Yet the morning after the rally, the artist was once again the target of attacks based in respectability politics, with faceless social media users calling her appearance “inappropriate,” labeling the rally itself “ghetto,” and accusing the strong-kneed superstar of twerking onstage in the presence of a presidential candidate (note: she didn’t). Unsurprisingly insults rooted in misogynoir and self-deprecating anti-Blackness like “this is why other races don’t take us seriously” flooded the comment sections of platforms like The Shade Room and The Jasmine Brand.

Interestingly, we didn’t see as many similar cries of impropriety when just days later, Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump appeared on a Kick stream with controversial content creator Adin Ross, notably banned from Twitch after repeated incidents of hate speech and racial slurs, and entered the room to an unedited cut of 50 Cent’s 2003 hit “Many Men.”

While social media debates the “damage” Megan’s brief appearance may have done to Harris’ campaign – which garnered about $310 million in donations in just the first ten days of her bid for the Presidency – or what dents it may have placed in the fragile image of Black America, those who actually attended the rally and were most directly targeted by her public support have a different viewpoint.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

“There were lots of people who were misled to think that the rally was a concert or the rally was ‘pandering’ to us,” Brandy Merriweather, Spelman College student and PR entrepreneur tells ESSENCE. “You had to RSVP to get into this rally, and they didn’t even advertise that Megan Thee Stallion was performing until 24 hours before. If you RSVP’d just 24 hours before, you were not getting in.”

Merriweather and her friends and associates, whom she has lovingly dubbed the “Gen Z Hype Crew” at the rally since their enthusiasm went viral, are all undergraduates excited about voting in their first Presidential election and each routinely involved in politics.

“We were there because we wanted to see Kamala and hear about her policies,” Merriweather clarifies. “Megan Thee Stallion being there doing two TikTok dances was just an add-on.”

“My Morehouse brother Hasani was next to me, as well as Parker and Royce, who are leaders of the Young Democrats of Georgia organization,” she explains. “So we kind of created a little Gen Z hype row essentially, and were able to have a great time –not just when Megan The Stallion was up there. We were just as hyped for every politician that walked up there and spoke.”

Article continues after video.

@mshbcu Dont miss the message! And dont let the internet make you think we didnt talk policy and priorities too. Meg did two tiktok dances.. people are really putting putting 20 on 10. ✨ just remember #VoteKamalaHarris 🇺🇸✨🥥🌴 ♬ Photoshoot – Gucci Mane

For Merriweather and many young voters like her, policy is a far bigger concern than political pomp and circumstance. In this day and age, relatability takes candidates further than respectability alone ever could.

“I do think political poise is important,” she says. “I also believe that if you’re for the people, you also need to be relatable. You also need to be able to articulate yourself to reach all types of people from all different ages, from different experiences, students, etc.”

And for students like her and the rest of the Gen Z hype crew, Megan Thee Stallion’s presence at the rally resonated exactly the way it was intended to. Madame VP and her campaign committee seem to have cracked the code on energizing people from all age groups about her bid for the presidency.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Supporters cheer Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

“Meg was one of the first celebrities that I saw really speak up on women’s rights,” Merriweather says, noting that the star was quick to get on stage and speak up when Roe v. Wade was overturned and states began setting limitations and eliminating the right to choose. “Also For her to one, be a woman and two having been an HBCU student, she’s relatable to my demographic.”

“I hate to just be like it was ‘electrifying,’ but it really was,” Merriweather says of the atmosphere at the rally. “I saw people of all different ages, and that was one of the things that filled my heart. Typically when you go to political spaces, you see a lot of older people, and this was not that.”