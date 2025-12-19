A Real ‘Hot Girl’ Holiday: Megan Thee Stallion Helps Those In Need This Season

Photo Credit: OBB Media

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her lover girl era and we absolutely love it for the H-Town rapper. The multiple Grammy award-winner and her beau, NBA star Klay Thompson, keep our social media feeds buzzing with their adorable content. Although Megan is busy being a boss on the musical charts and enjoying WAG life with her man, her man, her man, the baddie hasn’t forgotten her humble beginnings and remains intentional about giving back to those in need, especially during the holiday season.

The Texas Southern University graduate has teamed up with Fanatics Sportsbook for Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop. This special giveaway has an impressive $1 million FanCash prize pool in her honor as the brand’s new spokesperson. FanCash can be used for holiday shopping on Fanatics.com or bonus bets throughout the year.

As part of this exciting partnership, Fanatics Sportsbook will also donate winter apparel to The Pete and Thomas Foundation, Megan’s nonprofit honoring her late parents and supporting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities through education, housing, and health and wellness initiatives. Since its inception in 2022, the foundation has become a philanthropic force. Her star-studded gala this year raised more than $1.2M and was attended by a bevy of celebrities including Muni Long, Taraji P. Henson and of course, Klay Thompson.

Megan chatted with ESSENCE about why she collaborated with Fanatics to create this million-dollar FanCash moment, how she’s growing The Pete and Thomas Foundation’s mission, her awe-inspiring workout routine (had to find out how she keeps those #MeganKnees intact) and how she’s planning to spend the holidays with her own loved ones this season.

Photo Credit: OBB Media

ESSENCE: Congratulations on your Fanatics collaboration! Why is this partnership important to you?

MEGAN THEE STALLION: It’s special to work with a brand that shares your passion for giving back and cares about the community. I’m proud that the Fanatics Foundation came through and donated winter apparel as part of our community outreach.

ESSENCE: How do you hope this donation will help families this holiday season?

MEGAN: Sometimes, our society takes basic necessities like warm clothing for granted. Those items can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. I’m happy that we’ll be able to provide warm clothes to families in need, especially during the brutal winter season.

ESSENCE: What are your favorite items to grab from Fanatics.com?

MEGAN: You know I have to represent my hometown team! With the NFL playoffs coming up, you can’t go wrong with any Houston Texans pieces. Get yourself a Texans jersey, a Texans hat and Texans sweatpants and you’ll be all set for game day. I hope we make a Super Bowl run!

ESSENCE: Some say that professional athletes and musical artists share many similarities. Do you agree?

MEGAN: Both are forms of entertainment. Whether it’s a concert or a game, you must be diligent and disciplined about your craft so you can consistently perform, deliver and elevate on a global stage. Both jobs require a tremendous amount of practice, teamwork, personal sacrifice as well as physical and mental toughness.

ESSENCE: Give us a rundown of your current workout routine.

MEGAN: My trainer and I usually have a gameplan. Cardio is a key part of my routine, so you can usually find me on the elliptical or stair master. When I’m working on my legs and my core, I mix it up with squats, kettlebell lunges, cross body sit-ups and box jumps. When I focus on upper body exercises, I like to do battle rope exercises and dumbbell chest presses.

ESSENCE: What is The Pete and Thomas Foundation doing for families in Houston this holiday season?

MEGAN: It was a big week for our foundation! We provided Christmas gifts and snacks to about 1,450 senior citizens in Houston to express our love and appreciation for them. Our team also surprised 65 other families by paying off their layaway balances. I’m so proud to be in a position to give back to my community.

ESSENCE: What’s your favorite holiday tradition this time of year?

MEGAN: During the holidays, I like to spend time with my friends, family, loved ones and my pets. It’s a perfect time to unwind and reset after a busy year. I also like to take time to reflect on the year and set new goals for the following year.

ESSENCE: We’re anxious to know if Thee Hot Girl Chef will be throwing down in the kitchen for Christmas!

MEGAN: Thee Hot Girl Chef can’t reveal all of her secrets just yet. But know that if you see me in the kitchen and eat one of my dishes, you will love it!