Meet The Stars Of The New OWN Series ‘Ladies Who List: Atlanta’

Today, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) revealed the premiere date and official first look for Ladies Who List: Atlanta, an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black business women working in real estate. The show’s cast will include top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys, and luxury agents, as they manage their ever-changing work and personal relationships while serving clients in the Atlanta real estate market.

Produced by Love Productions USA and executive produced by Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Richard McKerrow, Thomas Jaeger, Monique Barrett, Calvin Singh, Vivian Payton, and Elise Duran, Ladies Who List: Atlanta will attempt to show the power of Black women as they assist buyers in ﬁnding their dream homes, teach clients the importance of establishing generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is attainable for all.

On January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Ladies Who List: Atlanta is set to debut during OWN’s popular Friday night unscripted programming block. Meet the women of Ladies Who List: Atlanta below.

01 Quiana Watson, Real Estate Broker Quiana is one of Atlanta’s most visible and top-producing real estate professionals. Her flair for fashion and sales has made her a force in the real estate game. Her motto is: “You live every single day, but you only have one life to live. You better make it count.” 02 Robin Andrade, Real Estate Broker Robin is an Atlanta real estate veteran, whose savvy and commitment to her clients leaves an impression everywhere she goes. When she’s not conducting business, this single mother of two adult children defies time by keeping herself fit with a devout yoga practice. 03 Cristyl Kimbrough, Real Estate Attorney Cristyl is an adventurous and independent closing attorney. While others may portray a level of success through social media, she believes in doing the work. Whether she’s jumping off 20 foot cliffs on exotic islands or keeping her romantic options open, Cristyl prides herself on living life by her terms. 04 Tiffani Hawes, Real Estate Attorney Tiﬀani is a hard-working attorney, wife, and mom of three at the top of her profession. With a roster of clients including several A-listers, Tiffani’s commitment to building her business has paid off handsomely, but she is trying to find more of a work/life balance. 05 Tiana Harrison, Real Estate Agent Tiana is one of Atlanta’s highest-grossing Black female luxury agents. Married to a former NFL player and a mother of two, Tiana has carefully crafted her professional and personal universe so that family comes ﬁrst. 06 Kira Oliver, Real Estate Agent Kira is an ambitious millennial, making her mark in Atlanta as a rising star in real estate. On the heels of losing her home to a fire, Kira has just started to rebuild her life. She’s determined to forge ahead, stopping at nothing to achieve her success.