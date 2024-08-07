How Media Influences Elections And How You Can Stay Informed

Courtesy of Getty Images

Just weeks after Joe Biden relinquished his position as the Democratic Presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris’ past has risen to the forefront. Her positions on certain policies, family history, interviews, etc., all have come under heavy analysis by millions of inhabitants of the United States. Most of this information has come from the media, making it a powerful player in not only politics, but the world as we know it.

For several generations, traditional media has played a critical role in elections. By informing voters about candidates’ views, personal and political history, as well as highlighting live events such as rallies and debates, voters nationwide have been able to follow elections in real-time. Media outlets and digital publications have the power to influence so many factors of the political process, and with 2024 being an election year, it’s important to stay knowledgeable in order to make the best decision possible in November.

Historically, citizens have learned about candidates through television, magazines, and newspapers. These outlets can impact voters through biased reports, and also the selection of the stories that are covered as well. Exposure from the media has long played a part in the majority of the public’s knowledge about a certain issue, cause, person, and the like, so it’s crucial that all publications maintain a healthy amount of journalistic integrity, but many times that isn’t the case.

The emergence of social media has drastically changed the dynamic of politics. Now, candidates can communicate with voters directly, as well as control how their image is portrayed to the masses instead of letting a news outlet or journalist do so. Many politicians in recent years have remained active on different social media platforms in efforts to humanize themselves, giving voters a sense of connection to the candidate like never before.

So, with all of these factors impacting presidential elections, how does one figure out the best ways to make educated decisions on the policies, candidates, and issues that affect them the most?

Do your own research.

When choosing a presidential candidate, it’s crucial to do your own research rather than relying on others or biased media outlets. Media can have agendas and may skew information. By researching independently, you access diverse sources and perspectives, enabling you to make a more informed decision. Understanding candidates’ policies and backgrounds helps you evaluate their suitability objectively, and ensures your vote reflects your informed judgment, reducing the influence of bias.

Never share anything before fact-checking sources.

Before sharing a social media post about a candidate, cause, or social issue, always fact-check the information first. Sharing unverified information can spread misinformation, harm reputations, and mislead others. Social media algorithms can amplify falsehoods quickly. By fact-checking, you ensure the accuracy and credibility of what you share. Responsible sharing helps maintain the integrity of discussions around important topics and promotes a reliable culture of information exchange.

Consider the outlet or publication’s agenda.

When reading an article about a presidential candidate, consider the story’s agenda. Media outlets often have biases and may present information to support specific viewpoints. Understanding the agenda helps you critically evaluate the content, recognizing potential slants or omissions. This awareness ensures you’re not improperly influenced by one-sided narratives and can seek out diverse sources for a balanced perspective. By considering the agenda, you become better equipped to form well-rounded opinions about candidates based on unbiased insights.

Don’t let others influence your decisions and opinions.

When voting for a presidential candidate, don’t let others’ opinions sway you due to fear of backlash or criticism. Your vote is a personal choice that should reflect your own values, priorities. Allowing others to influence your decision undermines your voice and the integrity of the democratic process. Stand firm in your beliefs, knowing that voting is a private act of civic duty. By making an independent choice, you contribute to a more authentic and representative election outcome. Voting according to your convictions ensures that your thoughts and perspectives are genuinely represented.