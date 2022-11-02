Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Actress Meagan Good is set to appear in an upcoming three-part docuseries on Black women’s impact on the beauty industry premiering November 25.

The Black Beauty Effect follows the evolution, revolution, and disruption taking place within the realm of beauty. Each hour-long episode will examine a different aspect of the industry – hair, skin, and makeup – through the lens of some of the beauty’s most notable game-changers.

“I’m so excited about the release of this documentary and humbled to be part of it,” Good said in a statement. “I love that we get to examine Black beauty in all facets! Especially because for so long many of us have been told we don’t reach the standard of beauty when, in actuality, we are the most exotic women on the planet. I’m excited for women to be inspired, powerfully influenced in their beauty inside and out and most of all loved on and reminded they are a force of God and nature.”

Created and executive produced by Andrea Lewis, CJ Faison, Jackie Aina, Kahlana Barfield Brown, and Keesha Boyd of Comcast Xfinity, the docuseries will spotlight the social change that has taken place in the beauty industry, as told from the perspective of the Black women who galvanized it. The Black Beauty Effect will feature appearances from well-known influencers, executives and editors such as Whitney White, Mikki Taylor, Cara Sabin, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Sam Fine, Amber Riley, Elaine Welteroth, Jessica Cruel, Kayla Greaves, Sir John, Shalom Blac and more.

“As a Black actor, you show up to the set and the makeup and hair stylists that are there, they’re not really there for us,” shared Riley in a statement. “After having my makeup done for my cover shoot with Marie Claire, I had that ‘ah ha’ moment, seeing what makeup can do for me. It made me go back to the set with a new confidence and ways to enhance my beauty. The Black Beauty Effect is a ripple effect, what we do, what we have, and what we stand in. Content like this really does touch others, and we see that everywhere.”

Xfinity users will be able to access to docuseries on channel 1622 when it debuts November 25. Other customers will be able to view The Black Beauty Effect on Comcast’s free streaming service app Xumo. For more information, go to @BlackBeautyEffect on social media.