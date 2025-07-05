Master P Inspired The Next Generation Of Leaders At 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Master P speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

On opening day of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the “Business Class: Master P on Legacy, Ownership & Hustle” panel delivered a much-needed message of purpose-driven entrepreneurship and community empowerment. Held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the fireside-style conversation brought together Master P—No Limit Records founder turned multi-industry mogul—and an inspiring lineup of changemakers: Syrita Steib, Derwin Scott, Zach Jackson, and Spectacular Smith. Moderated by ESSENCE Chief Community Officer Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, the session emphasized financial literacy, building wealth, and the responsibility of giving back.

The panel opened with Eva Marcille’s spirited introduction of Master P as a hometown legend and entrepreneur. Master P quickly set the tone, reflecting on his humble beginnings in the Calliope projects and the mindset that fueled his rise. “I was just a kid with a dream,” he shared, emphasizing that ownership, not fame, was his ultimate goal. Now investing in the next generation through ventures like coaching at the University of New Orleans, his focus remains on creating future leaders in his community.

Each panelist contributed a personal story underscoring the importance of turning adversity into opportunity. Syrita Steib, founder of Operation Restoration, spoke about her experience as a formerly incarcerated woman and her mission to support others reentering society. “You cannot talk about your dreams with people who don’t know how to dream,” she said, urging attendees to surround themselves with visionaries and changemakers.

Spectacular Smith, a tech entrepreneur and former music artist, recounted how witnessing his mother’s struggles as a single parent fueled his pursuit of success. Through his Spectacular Academy, he now educates aspiring entrepreneurs on financial freedom and digital innovation. “Success loves speed,” he declared, encouraging the audience to act boldly on their dreams.

Derwin Scott, founder of DSD Paintings, spoke about using his creativity to build an epoxy flooring empire, mentoring young entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. And Zach Jackson, co-founder of the luxury eyewear brand Jack Hutton, emphasized the importance of creating Black-owned fashion houses that could sit alongside global brands. “We always talk about our culture, but we rarely own a piece of it,” he said.

Throughout the discussion, Master P reiterated the core values that guided his journey: faith, perseverance, and service. “The more I make, the more I give,” he said, explaining that wealth without purpose is meaningless. He stressed the need for financial literacy and community reinvestment, calling on attendees to change their mindsets from scarcity to abundance.

The session closed with a rallying cry for collective progress. “We are dangerous together,” Master P proclaimed, urging the audience to collaborate, dream bigger, and build legacies that will outlast them. Whether in business, education, or the arts, the panelists showed that true success is measured not by accolades, but by the impact left on others.

