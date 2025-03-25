Mary J. Blige To Livestream Her First-Ever Headlining Show At Madison Square Garden

Mary J. Blige is about to make history once again. The global icon and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will headline Madison Square Garden for the first time, marking a pivotal moment in her legendary career. The sold-out show—part of her acclaimed For My Fans tour—will stream live exclusively on Veeps, allowing fans around the globe to join the celebration.

This long-awaited hometown performance is a love letter to Blige’s devoted supporters, featuring a powerful setlist that spans her decades-long journey in the industry. From timeless anthems like “Family Affair,” “Be Without You,” and “No More Drama” to new favorites from her latest album, the night promises unforgettable moments, emotional storytelling, and surprise guests.

“Playing at Madison Square Garden has always been a dream of mine,” Blige. “I mean, it’s every artist’s dream, but I grew up in the Bronx. This is my home. This moment really feels like a homecoming and a truly surreal moment. Playing for the crowd at MSG, and being able to amplify that through this partnership with Veeps, is a dream come true. I want everyone to grab their friends and throw a watch party. Sing and dance and have a blast – this one is all for my fans.”

Fresh off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Blige continues to redefine what it means to be a trailblazer. Her influence extends far beyond music, with successful ventures in film, television, and entrepreneurship.

The livestream kicks off at 9:00PM EST on April 10 via Veeps. Early bird tickets are $19.99, with same-day access available for $24.99. All tickets include a 7-day rewatch window, and Veeps All Access subscribers can tune in free.

Secure your spot to the performance HERE.