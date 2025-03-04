[EXCLUSIVE] SiriusXM Launches ‘Mary J. Blige Radio’ In Celebration Of Women’s History Month

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk

For more than three decades, Mary J. Blige has reigned as the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, blending raw vulnerability with streetwise swagger to redefine contemporary R&B. With nine Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and an Oscar nomination to her name, her career is a testament to resilience, evolution, and cultural impact. Now, she’s taking her story to digital with the launch of Mary J. Blige Radio, a limited-run pop-up channel on SiriusXM, just in time for Women’s History Month. Available now through April 2 on the SiriusXM app — and on channel 79 in cars from March 18 through March 24 — the channel will be fully curated and hosted by the legend herself.

With Mary J. Blige Radio, listeners will be treated to a soundtrack celebrating her legacy — from her empowering anthems and chart-topping hits to deep album cuts and rare live performances. The channel will also pay tribute to the trailblazing artists who paved the way for Blige’s success. Expect music from legends like Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, and Usher. At the same time, the channel will shine a spotlight on today’s rising stars who draw inspiration from the singer, including Coco Jones, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, Summer Walker, Victoria Monét, and more.

Article continues after video.

In addition to the music, this station will feature exclusive commentary from Blige herself, offering fans a rare glimpse into the stories behind her songs, her musical influences, and personal reflections on her journey. Special segments like “Favorites of All Time” will highlight her personal picks — the songs and artists that shaped her life and career.

With Mary J. Blige Radio, SiriusXM and Blige come together to celebrate the power, influence, and enduring legacy of women in music.