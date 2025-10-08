‘Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden’ [Exclusive]

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Mary J. Blige is bringing one of her most unforgettable nights to the big screen. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated icon will debut her first concert film globally on November 5 and 8, offering fans an exclusive cinematic experience of her historic sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

Filmed during the New York stop of her acclaimed For My Fans Tour, the project captures Blige’s first time headlining the world-famous arena—a milestone moment that blends her signature soul, storytelling, and gratitude toward those who have supported her from the start.

“Playing Madison Square Garden was huge for me,” said Mary J. Blige. “This is my home. Being able to share this moment globally with my fans, who can experience this together in a movie theater, is more special than I can put into words. This tour was always for my fans and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.”

The concert film showcases timeless hits such as “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” and “No More Drama,” along with songs from her latest album, Gratitude. Viewers can also expect surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes footage that reveal the heart behind the performance.

“Mary J. Blige has always represented the heart and soul of New York, and her Madison Square Garden performance reflects that,” said Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “We’re proud to share this historic hometown concert with audiences around the world through the magic of cinema.”

To buy tickets and for more information regarding the film and cinema locations, please visit MARYJBLIGEFILM.COM.