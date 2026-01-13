Mary J. Blige Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM

Photo Credit: Steven Simione / The Only Agency

Mary J. Blige is bringing her music to Sin City. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated icon has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, set for Dolby Live at Park MGMbeginning Friday, May 1, 2026. The run includes 10 performances scheduled through July, marking a new chapter for an artist who has accomplished it all.

The residency arrives as a celebration of Blige’s decades-long impact, drawing from a catalog that has shaped modern R&B while tracing the personal evolution behind it. Performances are slated for May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, followed by July 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18, with all shows beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Several pre-sale opportunities will precede the general on-sale. Citi® / AAdvantage® cardmembers will have early access beginning Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. Artist pre-sales open Wednesday, January 14, followed by access for MGM Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers on Thursday, January 15. All pre-sales conclude that evening at 10 p.m. PT.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” said Mary J. Blige. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Blige’s Vegas debut follows a period of renewed momentum. In 2024, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and her most recent album, Gratitude, arrived in November. In 2025, the New York native’s For My Fans Tour filled arenas nationwide, including a sold-out stop at Madison Square Garden that later received a global theatrical release.

Beyond music, Blige’s résumé spans film, television, and production, from her acclaimed performance in Mudbound to her work behind the camera through her Blue Butterfly banner. With My Life, My Story, Blige plans to give her devoted audience a string of performances that they’ll never forget.