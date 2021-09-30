Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar Among Epic Musical Lineup For The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Forget whatever bets are being placed on which teams will make it to the Super Bowl in 2022, the NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi have just announced a halftime lineup that is all but guaranteed to steal the show.

For the first time ever, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem will perform together on one stage for the Pepsi Halftime Show, easily making this one of the most epic lineups seen in the Super Bowl’s 56-year history. Combined, these artists have won a total of 43 Grammy Awards and made 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

By and large, the lineup is a celebration of west coast hip-hop artists as the city of Los Angeles prepares to host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Dr. Dre is the centerpiece among each talent, having produced records and albums for each entertainer. Eminem and Kendrick Lamar are also signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”



Beyond entertainment, Pepsi and the NFL have joined together to support the launch of a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that’s set to open next fall. Regional School #1 will be a part of the LA Unified School District and based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, which is a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre (birth name Andre Young). The curriculum will incorporate a unique educational model focused on Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, Jay-Z said in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC Sunday, February 13, 2022.