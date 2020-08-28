Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech Is Now Available To Stream

If you couldn’t get to Washington, D.C. Friday to celebrate the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s infamous “I Have A Dream Speech” at the 2020 March On Washington, you’re in luck.

Motown and UMe, in partnership with The King Estate, just made King’s more than five-minute speech available to stream.

And if you don’t want to stop there to get civically engaged, they’ve also created a Motown: I Have A Dream playlist that will get you in the spirit. Featured on the 85-track playlist are artists such as Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Nina Simone, Public Enemy, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé.

“The March On Washington playlist links the past and the present, just as today’s demonstrators carry on the work of yesteryear’s civil rights leaders and activists,” said Katina Bynum, UME’s Executive Vice President of East Coast Labels, Urban, in a statement.

The digital releases coincide with UMG’s digital campaign, Use Your Voice, which aims to increase voter participation as we all look ahead to the November presidential election.