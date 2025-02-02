How The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Became A Spiritual Experience

Stephen Marley, Kabaka Pyramid, Kymani Marley, and Damian Marley. Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

For the ninth year in a row, lovers of Reggae, Caribbean culture and fans of “One Love” gathered at the port of Miami for the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. The WTJRC is a total immersion in Reggae experience for five days, with destinations in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The top deck of The Independence of the Seas transformed into a dancehall as DJs played non-stop “boomshots” leading up to the first of five nights of live performances from some of Reggae’s biggest stars. Set to take the stage on night one were Queen Omega, Bushman with Damian “Jr Gong” and Stephen Marley headlining. “It’s really the place to come if you want a good dose of the culture of Reggae music.The culture part of it; the different chambers,” said Stephen Marley in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE. “Well representing what we’re trying to do, which is present the music and the culture in a fashion where you enjoy yourself.”

“All in the same boat” is not just an expression turned promotional hashtag, on this cruise, it is quite literal. “It’s like a family because you’re on a ship. The same fans that you see at the show tonight are the same fans [you see everywhere else]. So, after a while, it becomes like you’re there upon this boat with a big bunch of family,” said Julian Marley, headliner of night four. “Reggae music is about togetherness and you can’t get any more tight and togetherness than to be on a ship and can’t escape the ship. So, you’re on a ship with Reggae music, positivity, and vibration.”

Everywhere was all-access on this cruise. Backstage is in plain sight, and the only “Green Rooms” are the artist’s cabins. One may find themselves in an elevator with Queen Omega, at the “street party” alongside Damian and Julian Marley or in the crowd at a mainstage performance with Romain Virgo. The way the festivities are structured allows intimate interactions with aspects of the culture that many may never have otherwise had. The total immersion in Reggae music and Caribbean culture is apparent in every aspect of the experience. The unlimited buffets that are centerstage on any cruise include traditional dishes such as jerk chicken, curry goat and ital stew. In-room television service includes several channels exclusive to the cruise streaming Jamaican films and interviews with, and highlights of, the artists that will be performing.

At the beginning of each day, Rastafarian Nyabinghi drumming starts as a soundtrack to sunrise. An authentic “street party” vibe is found every night on the ship’s main concourse. Dancehall classes teach the latest moves out of Kingston. The biggest sound systems in the industry spin the hits that move the hips and make minds time travel. During themed concert nights, one can play chess with their clothing choices during “Whiteout” and “Blackout” nights or wave their flag for “Rep Your Country.” Every year DJs battle it out at the “Sound Clash at Sea.” In addition, WTJRC’s artist lineup thoroughly covers the genre, subgenres and time periods of Reggae music. Performers range from Groundation Roots and Culture artists such as Big Youth and Marcia Griffiths to contemporary street dancehall stars such as Teejay and Ding Dong. Not to mention the Marleys themselves, who operate within all aspects of the music.

“On Jamrock, folks are actively encouraged to show off their Caribbean, especially Jamaican, pride. There are themed nights of color dress code, there’s live concerts, artist meet & greets, and parties that go until the sun rises,” says Breanna Watson, a Brooklyn native of Jamaican descent who has been on numerous cruises since childhood. “On other cruises, there is a laid back, relaxed atmosphere that focuses on excursions instead of activities onboard. The Jamrock is jam-packed with activities from morning to night. Many activities started at midnight and continued literally up until sunrise. That’s the Jamaican way — partying until sunlight. Other cruises cater to a secular audience, but Jamrock was made by my people for my people.”

Bringing this experience to fruition was not without its challenges. “When we started this, there were people that didn’t believe. It was almost racist, to be honest with you. What we got back from investors were, ‘oh, Black people don’t have those kinds of expenditures,’” says Dan Dalton, Damian Marley’s manager and co-founder of WTJRC. “It’s too expensive. It’s a very high-end product that you’re wanting to sell. This isn’t a $70 ticket at the whatever festival. So we had a lot of resistance at first. And then finally we found the right partners.” Since then, going into its 10th year, the WTJRC consistently sells out the next cruise before the ship has docked on the current one.

But what really distinguishes the experience is the “Natural Mystic” that accompanies the voyage. It is truly a ministry of music. “When we perform, it’s not just performing. People are entertained by what we do but I’m not performing,” says Stephen Marley. “We come to deliver a sermon, so to speak. When I’m up there, it’s not the same person that’s speaking to you now, in spirit. [I] kind of transcend and transition into this whole spiritual force where we need to touch people, life and things.”

Cruise-goers also speak of the cruise in spiritual terms. “If I believed in heaven, this would be my heaven. It’s that dope,” says Jenny Serrano, a Los Angeles native of Puerto-Rican and Native descent. But some see the annual event with an even higher spiritual significance. “It’s always a peaceful, nice cruise. No fighting. You don’t hear any of that,” says Allison Watson, a Queens NY resident of Jamaican descent. “It’s just fantastic and the entertainment is just fantastic. I wish it was seven days. That’s the only thing I can say. Five days is too short.”

Stephen Marley. Photo Credit: David Allen Banks

On the cruise’s opening day, strong winds on the high seas did not stop the spirit from delivering. Performers included Trinidad’s lethal lioness Queen Omega, Bushman blazing his biggest hits, and the Marley brothers. During an exceptionally energetic yet tender moment, “Jr. Gong” brought out his son, Elijah, to perform Capleton’s verse from “Rock Stone.” The moment resonated strongly as it echoed Damian’s own July 1996 performance with his family as part of Summerstage’s Marley Magic family concert.

Ding Dong & Ravers Clavers. Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

The following day saw stage shows from Daville and Ding Dong and his Ravers Clavers dance troupe, who are international ambassadors of the Reggae dancehall scene. After four years straight, Ding Dong has become the artist with the most number of appearances at WTJRC, and at the end of this year’s performance he was confirmed for an historic fifth appearance at next year’s cruise. The night was explosively capped off by Mr. Vegas after solid sets from Bugle and “The Gentle Man” Romain Virgo.

Bounty Killer. Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

On day three, Macka Diamond, Turbulence, Teejay, Masicka and the “Poor People’s Governor,” Bounty Killer, commanded the stage. In Teejay and Masicka, WTJRC showcased the best in contemporary dancehall. In Macka Diamond, Turbulence and Bounty Killer, it manifested those who have consistently triumphed over the tests of time.

JAH9. Photo Credit: David Allan Blanks

JAH9, Collie Buddz and headliner Julian Marley kept the momentum moving on day four after touching down at destination Ocho Rios, and Montego Bay. JAH9 showed a more sensual side of her spirituality, Julian conjured a collage of Marley Magic and Collie Buddz showed why Bermuda seemed only second to Jamaica in representation on the ship.

Marcia Griffiths. Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

Inclement weather took the performances inside from topside on the final day, but nonetheless it was still a vibe. Culture featuring Kenyatta Hill and Big Youth were grouped on the daytime bill. The final concert night brought Jesse Royal and Luciano centerstage, along with Marcia Griffiths, who is currently celebrating 60 years in music. The cruise was capped off with a night of “juggling” at the street dance as Jr. Gong, JAH9, Kabaka Pyramid, Shinehead and others passed the mic back and forth for a freestyle session.

Your opportunity to make this pilgrimage of pleasure awaits. The 10th Annual WTJRC is scheduled for October 27 to November 1, 2025. The cruise will take place on a new and bigger vessel with new experiences and settings. Confirmed performers thus far include Shenseea, Valiant, Sizzla, Super Cat, Tarrus Riley and Ding Dong & The Ravers. Although, as usual, all available cabins for the next cruise were sold out while the ship was still out to sea for this one, the wait list is still an open option here.