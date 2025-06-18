Actress Marla Gibbs Announces New Memoir, ‘It’s Never Too Late’

Marla Gibbs attends the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards. Photo Credit: Greg Doherty

The iconic Marla Gibbs has had a career in film and television that spans over 50 years. From her roles in The Jeffersons, 227, along with her introduction to a new generation as Miss Minnie in Martin, the Chicago native has left an undeniable stamp on Black culture. Now, she’s telling her story with a new memoir titled It’s Never Too Late.

Set to be published by Amistad—an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers—in 2026, the book will delve into the Emmy Award-nominated actress’ life and career, per a report by People. “It is an honor that Amistad, one of the most esteemed African American imprints in publishing, has chosen my life story to be among their selective canon of powerful narratives,” Gibbs said in a statement. “My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support.”

“I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference,” Gibbs continued. “I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies.”

Today’s news marks another milestone in what has already been an amazing year for Gibbs. In February, she became a recipient of ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Award, which highlights Black women’s excellence in TV and film. At 94 years old, Gibbs still has so much more to give.

It’s Never Too Late will be released on February 24, 2026 and is now available for preorder.