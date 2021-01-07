‘Police Academy’ Actress Marion Ramsey Dead At 73

READ MORE LESS

The Broadway and televison community is mourning the loss of singer and actress Marion Ramsey who died at her home in Los Angeles today. She was 73.

Roger Paul of Ramsey’s management agency, Roger Paul Inc., confirmed the passing to Variety. No cause of death has been determined but Ramsey was said to have fallen ill in recent days.

Ramsey’s most notable role was that of officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy franchise, which she starred in from 1984-1989. She’d begun acting as early as 1975, though, landing a recurring role on Bill Cosby’s sketch comedy show Cos and a guest role on The Jeffersons in 1976. The Philadelphia native also made her stage debut around that time, appearing in both the original Broadway and touring productions of Hello, Dolly! In 1978, she snagged a part in Eubie!, the biographical musical about jazz pianist Eubie Blake starring Gregory and Maurice Hines.

After Police Academy, Ramsey went on to guest star in a number of notable sitcoms and films such as Beverly Hills, 90210, The Nanny, and Modern Family. The HIV/AIDS awareness advocate also performed in fellow actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Divas Simply Singing HIV/AIDS fundraising event held annually in Los Angeles. Ramsey is survived by her three brothers.