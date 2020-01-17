Mariah Carey Celebrates Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction With Cute Pics And Dem Babies

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Iconic singer Mariah Carey is among the 2020 inductees for the Songwriter Hall of Fame.

To celebrate the news, Carey and dem babies—her adorable twins Moroccan and Monroe—took cute photos with balloons that read “Hall of Fame” and gold confetti. The chart topping singer captioned the pics, “Always celebrate the happy moments in life.”

Always celebrate the happy moments in life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u6sRvjTN9M — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 17, 2020

Carey will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside the likes of The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams and the Isley Brothers. The ceremony will take place June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

It comes as no surprise that the singer is one of the 2020 inductees. Carey has had a record 19 solo No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. And has co-written most of her hits. She also recently became the first artist ever to have a No. 1 song appear atop the Hot 100 in four decades with “All I Want For Christmas.”

