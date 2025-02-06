Mannie Fresh’s Crown Royal Collaboration Is A Love Letter To New Orleans

Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Mannie Fresh is a legendary DJ, rapper, producer, and cultural icon born and raised in New Orleans. From his days shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop with Cash Money Records to his ongoing influence in music and the community, Fresh’s impact is undeniable. Now, he’s using his platform to give back to the city that raised him through an exclusive collaboration that is rooted in both nostalgia and philanthropy.

Crown Royal has long championed generosity, and for Super Bowl LIX, the brand is taking that mission to the streets of New Orleans. Teaming up with Starter, Crown Royal is releasing a limited-edition jacket, a tribute to the city’s rich culture and style. As someone who grew up rocking the longstanding brand, Fresh instantly connected with the project.

“If you know my history, then you know that we were always on Starter jackets,” he shared. “Some of my early album covers with Gregory D before Cash Money, we had on Starter Jackets. That was our thing.” For Fresh, the jacket is more than just apparel—it’s a cultural statement. “Starter has always been a big part of our community, not just the Seventh Ward. So, for us to keep that ball going, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Beyond the fashion element, Fresh and Crown Royal are using this collaboration to support New Orleans in a tangible way. All proceeds from the sale of the jackets will be donated to The Foundation for Louisiana’s Freedom Forward Fund, a cause that deeply resonates with the “Real Big” rapper. “Just to have a voice—that’s so important,” he explained. “Growing up in our city, I saw a lot of people who didn’t have funding or the right things in place. So when something like this is set up, it gives people real opportunities to make their situation better.”

For Fresh, giving back isn’t an obligation—it’s a way of life. “You can’t be a Mannie Fresh without giving back,” he said. “I think part of my long career is because I pay attention to my community and I give back to my community.”

With an epic performance alongside Juvenile at the Crown Royal x Starter House event during Super Bowl weekend and a powerful initiative to uplift his city, Fresh continues to prove that his legacy is about so much more than music.