Lynae Vanee Delivers Unfiltered Truth In REVOLT’s New Series ‘The People’s Brief’

Photo Courtesy of Revolt TV

REVOLT is expanding the way we consume news with the launch of The People’s Brief, a sharp, unfiltered weekly commentary series hosted by award-nominated digital force Lynae Vanee. Premiering Tuesday, May 20, the show redefines traditional news delivery by blending political insight, cultural critique, and unapologetic humor—crafted for a generation that demands both truth and authenticity.

Known for her viral videos and pointed breakdowns on race, feminism, and justice, Vanee brings her signature style to this new REVOLT platform. Each episode of The People’s Brief will cover the week’s top stories that inform, entertain, and ignite dialogue.

A three-time NAACP Image Award nominee and Spelman alumna with a master’s in African American Studies from Boston University, Vanee is no stranger to speaking truth to power. Whether she’s unpacking policy, reflecting on Black history, or collaborating with cultural icons like Issa Rae and Vice President Kamala Harris, her voice resonates widely with today’s generation.

Photo Credit: Scrill Davis

“I’m beyond excited to collaborate with REVOLT to bring something fresh and necessary to the conversation,” said Vanee. “As a Black woman and creator, working with a platform that doesn’t just feature us but truly believes in us—that’s rare, and it means everything. We’re taking the topics people are already talking about, from politics to identity and power, and presenting them in a way that feels real, relevant, and grounded in community.”

The People’s Brief is a creator-first mission to elevate new voices and push forward the conversations that matter most. As the flagship brand of Offscript Worldwide, the platform’s latest offering amplifies REVOLT’s commitment to substance and impact in a fast-moving media landscape.

“REVOLT remains the trusted home for the culture’s leading voices and innovators,” said Deon Graham, Chief Content Officer at REVOLT. “With The People’s Brief, we’re proud to give Lynae the stage she deserves while continuing to push the culture forward through authentic, transformative storytelling.”