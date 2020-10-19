‘Lovecraft Country’ Season Finale Sets Up Promising Future For Season 2

Lovecraft Country took us on an emotional rollercoaster this season. We laughed, we cried, we were in shock, in horror and all around confused — all at the same time.

Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, the storyline can be described as Stranger Things set in Jim Crow America. The show bounces back and forth between fighting real world threats like “sundown towns,” and segregated neighborhoods, while also incorporating interdimensional travel and secret societies that practice ancient magic. Add in Black history, a few Easter eggs, Jordan Peele and you’ve got yourself a hell of a show.

And after the season one finale, which premiered on Sunday, there are still lots of questions unanswered.

“As an artist, I make art to start conversations, and one always hopes their art is a reflection of the times,” says Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green to Deadline.

But as much as we scratch our heads, it’s also one of the most powerful shows that have ever come on TV. This week’s SNL spoof actually surmises how most of us felt as we watched (and how we must have come across in trying to explain it to our friends).

POV: you explaining Lovecraft Country to your friends pic.twitter.com/eo8YhIhwA7 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020

As far as the series’ future, there are still limited details on what we can expect. “Nothing is official yet, but I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” says Green.