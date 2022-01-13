Are you ready for more Love is Blind?

The fan-favorite innovative dating show that sprang forth a successful relationship for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton in season 1 is returning to Netflix with a new cast of hopefuls hoping to find love free from the confines of superficiality.

For the unfamiliar, Love is Blind takes singles who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like to a unique matchmaking experience in Chicago. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests without ever actually seeing them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world planning their wedding day, the couples go on a relationship crash course to discover whether they can effectively turn their emotional connection into a physical one and their initial infatuation into long-lasting love before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Season one of Love is Blind was a drama-filled experiment that garnered over 3.6 million viewers over its 14-episode first season. Premiering over Valentine’s day weekend 2020, the show became an instant fan favorite due to its unique approach to matchmaking and its cast of dynamic singles looking for genuine connections through this unique experiment.

Fans were particularly taken with Lauren and Cameron, whose unlikely interracial love and subsequent successful connection led to a marriage that has lasted and flourished for the last two years – blossoming even more over the pandemic lockdown period.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Take a look at the season 2 trailer below:

Episodes 1-5 of Love is Blind season 2 premieres Feb. 11, 2022, followed by episodes 6-9 on Feb. 18, and the finale episode 10 on Feb. 26.