The highly-addictive reality series where people get engaged before even laying eyes on each other is getting a proper reunion show.

That’s right: Love Is Blind will reunite the cast on March 5 after the series’ two-hour finale on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’ll be hosted by the dating show’s hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Fans of course will find out if the couples are still together to this day and will sound off about the season’s must-see (and can’t forget) moments, including the one blow up we hated to watch between Carlton and Diamond. We also can’t wait to find out if Lauren and Cameron are still together.

Perhaps we’ll find out when a new episode of Love Is Blind, a 10-part series, airs Thursday on Netflix.