LL Cool J To Host The 2025 VMAs On CBS

LL Cool J has been a trendsetter and trailblazer with global appeal whose career has bridged the worlds of hip-hop, film, television, fashion, and beyond. As this year’s host of MTV’s VMAs, the legendary musician and actor understands the importance of setting the atmosphere for one of music’s most illustrious nights. The VMAs will be live coast-to-coast from New York’s UBS Arena, and will air Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. For the first time in VMA history, the event will be aired on CBS. The VMAs have long recognized the work of standout talent whose artistry has made an influential cultural impact over the past year, shifting the global cultural narrative while shaping the landscape of the music industry.

What Essies Need To Know About Tuning In To This Year’s VMAs

This year’s presenters include the likes of: Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, “KPop Demon Hunter’s” EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x), Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Ackerman, Meg Stalter, Nikki Glaser, Paris Hilton, Alix Earle, Lenny Kravitz, Luke Grimes + ROSÉ among others. And, this year’s performers include: Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Rolly, Post Malone, Tate McRae, Alex Warren, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, as well as music icons Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, and Ricky Martin will receive the event’s first-ever Latin Icon Award. This year, two new categories include “Best Country” and “Best Pop Artist”, and the race is still on between Beyonce and Taylor Swift for the most “VMA” wins. Both artists are also nominated for “Artist of the Year”. The VMAs pre-show will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney with performances by Katseye. This pre-show will be one hour long and will air Sunday, Sept. 7 at 7PM ET/4PM PT on MTV and BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s first-ever VMA performance, and Carey will be honored with the “Video Vanguard Award” and will be performing some of her biggest hits. Similarly, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the first-ever MTV VMA “Rock The Bells Visionary Award” for his trailblazing impact in the music industry. ESSENCE recently had the opportunity to catch up with Hip-Hop legend, LL Cool J, ahead of the award show to discuss the VMAs, the trajectory of hip-hop over the decades, what it means to be a genuine artist, and he even offers up a bit of wisdom concerning the power and influence of music.

LL Cool J on the Evolution of Music and Hip-Hop

“Ideas last longer than money. And, it’s important to stay true to who you really are.”

As one of the frontrunners of the music genre of hip-hop, LL Cool J has witnessed firsthand many of the new iterations of hip-hop culture and music. But, he asserts that there are many innovative artists out there who are committed to being genuine and staying true to their own unique voice. Yet, he also emphasized that the commercialization of music is a real thing, too. “There’s a difference between what’s actually lost and what appears to be lost. You know what I mean? I don’t think that anything’s been lost. There are plenty of artists out there who are focused on the craft in a big way. There are MCs out there that care and who have the utmost desire to bring the best bars, the best lyrics, the best subject matter, the best energy to every song and to every moment. [Yet] the flip side of that is [the industry] has become far more commercial and a lot of the [music content and material] that is exposed in a massive way is probably not the most dense material. You know what I’m saying?” However, in LL Cool J’s many decades in the industry, he understands that the beauty of being an artist is the freedom to create freely and without inhibition.

He quips that it’s important not to overly police the artistic expression of others. “Everybody has a right to make what they make. It’s not really our job as artists to tell other artists what they should make. [I believe] that your job as an artist or a fan is to gravitate towards that which moves you and inspires you.” He further expounds that much has been gained in the access that has been granted to the hip-hop genre, which makes being on a global stage like the VMAs such a pivotal asset to the culture. “I don’t think hip-hop has really lost a lot. I think it’s gained a lot. I think that when I started, there was no hip-hop industry. They didn’t have managers. There were no hip-hop managers. There was that one publicist who existed, and came a few years later. And that was Bill Adler. Like, there were no other publicists, there were no journalists, there were none of those things. The closest thing we had to a journalist was Fab 5 Freddy back in the day. But, even before Yo! MTV Raps, and before that, Fabby 5 Freddy was such a connector, tastemaker, and influencer, and all of that! So, I don’t think anything has been lost. I think it’s just about who’s committed to being true to who they are and what they are, you in it for?”

VMA 2025 Host LL Cool J on Bridging the Gap Between Hip-Hop, Music, Film, and Television

“It may not be that I’m actually writing a book, but in a way, my actions are writing a book.”

LL Cool J has never been confused about why he’s prospered so profoundly on his path. He’s true to himself, remains clear about his motives, and loves what he’s called to do. “[When you] think about how many super, duper rich men there were in history, and then think about all of the great authors. Who’s remembered? [Those with a passion for the truest form of their craft]. So when I do things, I’m doing it for the art. I’m doing it for what moves my soul and what moves my spirit. It may not be that I’m actually writing a book, but in a way, my actions are writing a book. You know? I give God the glory, and you get that philosophical glory. [For me] it’s not only just the material glory.” He further shares, “I look at Bob Marley, Miles Davis, and people that impacted the world, and [I understand] what’s important is the art and how [those artists] impacted the world.”

Despite his own personal convictions and choices to uphold a certain standard as an influential artist, LL Cool J makes it clear that one should never presume or expect that because one is an artist, they have high moral standards, because lots of followers and a large platform do not equate to having more character. In fact, he quips that he understands that it’s a part of an artist’s process to freely create. “The only responsibility an artist has is to create art. We can’t really judge that. You can’t tell Michelangelo, ‘No nude men,’ and Leonardo DaVinci, ‘No, Mona Lisa, [instead] paint a cow. I think that what people have to do is find the artists that speak to [them in a specific] way.”

“I know you would love the most popular [artist] to be the most conscious, and I would like that. I use Bob Marley as an example [earlier in the conversation], because he was global, world-renowned, incredible, and his songs had such meaning. And, a lot of people, especially those who are a little bit more thoughtful, want that from their favorite artists that they perceive to have the most impact in the world. But it just doesn’t work that way. Everybody can’t be Tupac.”

As A Hip-Hop Veteran, LL Cool J Believes It’s Important to Keep Learning

“You can have a driver, and you can be in the backseat. But that doesn’t mean you don’t learn from the driver.”

Despite his success, remaining humble and constantly seeking to learn are his current guideposts. “I learn from everybody every day. I learn from every young artist that I think is interesting. I learn from it. I’m a big believer that when you’re standing on the line and you find out that things at the back of the line are a little bit different and people are innovating, you get out of the line and go back to the back of the line. And, learn some new stuff, because you can’t think that you know everything. He furthered, “You can have a driver and you can be in the backseat. But that doesn’t mean you don’t learn from the driver. If you are going to live a prosperous life, and you really want to win, succeed, survive, and be a winner, you have to be willing to learn from anyone and any situation. Thinking you know everything is a quick way to get your head handed to you.”

LL Cool J Offers Encouragement To The 2025 VMA Performers

The VMAs are definitely an exciting time that brings together an intergenerational audience that appreciates different genres of music, and there’s always something for everyone. Of the night’s performances, LL Cool J shared, “I want to see them all. But obviously, I want to see Busta perform. He’s getting the VMA “Rock The Bell’s Visionary” Award. He’s one of the most dynamic performers in our genre. I’m excited to see Busta, and I’m excited to be able to give my man this award.”

While LL Cool J is looking forward to seeing the diverse performances and hosting the night’s event, he offered up a bit of light-hearted advice to the night’s performers as well. “Get out there and have fun! Get on that stage knowing that they [the audience and fans] love you. Don’t be nervous. Just know that they love you! They’re there to see you. The people are there to have a good time, so just enjoy yourself and enjoy this moment, and all the other moments of the night, too.”

Be sure to tune in to the VMAs this Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length, syntax, and readability.